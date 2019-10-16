Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Flaunts Incredible Curves In Risque Bunny Costume

The stunner sizzled in her bunny costume.

Even though Halloween is two weeks away, Brazilian bombshell Erika Gray seems to already have her costume sorted out.

On Wednesday, the beauty uploaded a sizzling Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy. In the artistic, black-and-white photo, taken by Sonny Chaotic, Erika posed seductively against a white wall, with one hand over her head and her legs slightly spread. The brunette beauty lifted up her chin and pursed her full lips, as she gazed down at the camera.

Erika flaunted her flawless figure in a risque bunny costume that included a white latex bodysuit, black, thigh-high boots, and a white, half-face mask with pointed ears. The figure-hugging costume left little to the imagination. Erika’s ample cleavage and long, lean legs were on full display in the skimpy ensemble. She accessorized the alluring look with a pair of dollar sign earrings.

The tan and toned model styled her hair in loose waves, giving the look an air of old Hollywood glamour. While her mask covered a majority of her beautiful face, the stunner opted to wear stunning makeup that included voluminous lashes and nude lip gloss.

Fans were quick to shower the stunner with compliments. While many simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Unreal beauty,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Omg so beautiful love it,” said another.

“Unreal omg so gorgeous,” added a different commenter.

“YOU ARE GOALS,” chimed a fourth Instagram user.

Erika graciously responded to a majority of the comments, thanking her fans for their kind words.

The provocative post has already racked up more than 3,000 likes.

Luckily for enamored fans, Erika has a tendency to post NSFW photos on her social media accounts. In fact, most of her Instagram posts show the stunner showing off her killer curves in an assortment of skimpy outfits.

On Sunday, the beauty uploaded an explicit photo on Instagram that got temperatures rising. For the picture, Erika only wore a satin, nude-colored bra and matching, sheer stockings.

Last week, the model also drove fans wild with a particularly cheeky post. The photo showed the stunner facing away from the camera, wearing a thong, leopard print swimsuit. Erika showed off her perky derriere in the revealing, leopard-print one-piece from the brand SSW Wear.

To see more of Erika, be sure to check out her Instagram account.