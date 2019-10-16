Mike Rowe Skeptical Of Bernie Sanders’ Tax Plan, Says ‘It’s Convenient, It’s Fun To Kind Of Hate The Rich’

Former Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe spoke to Fox & Friends on Wednesday where he spoke about Bernie Sanders’ tax plan. Rowe told the show’s hosts that the Vermont politician’s tax plan doesn’t encourage people to work hard for their money and discourages them from making the effort to become rich because all of their income will go to taxes.

According to Fox News, Rowe chatted with Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and Steve Doocy about the tax rate in the country, asserting that people in the country would stop working if the tax rate went up.

“I live in California. I just read a report that said the exodus this year, as a result of a 13.5 percent state tax and some other tweaks to the system is unlike anything they’ve ever seen,” Rowe said. “I know it’s convenient — it’s fun to hate the rich and all. But in the end, they’re just people and they’re going to do the math and they’re going to go where the math is better.”

He criticized Sanders for his tax plan, which, according to The New York Times, involves requiring the top one-tenth of 1 percent of income earners in America to “pay their fair share.” While Sanders hasn’t laid out the specifics of his tax plan, he has taken criticism for what people see as his efforts to drive billionaires out of existence in the country.

“It’s a free country — ideas, float them, fly them, run it up the old flag pole and see who salutes. In the end, you’ve got millionaires arguing with millionaires over who hates the millionaires the most,” the TV show host said.

Rowe emphasized his point by recalling an anecdote about Ronald Reagan. He said that people who knew the former president allegedly quit acting because he was paying 92 percent of his income toward taxes. The former host claims that Reagan wanted to continue acting but was forced out because he wasn’t making enough money any longer.

Rowe went on to say that people would stop working if a concept like universal income was enacted in the United States. He told the Fox & Friends hosts that he believes people are inherently lazy and, if he isn’t forced, he wouldn’t work. Once people get a taste of universal income, he asserted, they’ll just demand more.

Loading...

Bernie Sanders absolutely smashed the debate, and he's being endorsed by three titans of the US left: AOC, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. This is a big moment. pic.twitter.com/Hayrvjy5Eh — Owen Jones???? (@OwenJones84) October 16, 2019

Sanders, meanwhile, has been pushing forward with his campaign for president despite his recent health troubles. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the politician is poised to receive an endorsement from Democratic stars like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.