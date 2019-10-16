Miley Cyrus Shows Some Skin Alongside Boyfriend Cody Simpson As they Flaunt Their Tattoos

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson aren’t trying to keep their relationship a secret. In addition to being seen kissing out in public, they’ve also been flaunting their romance on social media. On Wednesday, the singers snapped a brand new shot of themselves showing off some new tattoos.

In the photo, Miley is seen wearing a pair of black pants and a matching black shirt. She had the sleeve of her shirt rolled up to show off her new tattoo of a heart on her shoulder. She turned sideways into Cody, who had his shirt unbuttoned to expose his bare chest. He also showed off some ink of a skull-and-crossbones.

Miley’s long, blond hair was worn in wavy strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders in the snap. She looked away from the camera with a smile on her face as she accessorized her look with multiple bracelets on her wrist.

Cody held up his phone to take the selfie of the pair with a serious look on his face and his blond hair perfectly coiffed. In the caption of the post, Miley claimed that she and her boyfriend were the king and queen of tattoos.

The image received over 388,000 likes and more than 2,700 comments from Cyrus’ over 100 million followers in the first 15 minutes after it was posted.

Recently, Cody’s manager, Matt Zeidman, told People Magazine that the relationship between Simpson and Cyrus was going well despite being in the early stages.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me,” Zeidman told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Cody has confirmed that he’ll be dropping a brand new song, which he wrote and sang for Miley earlier this month while she was in the hospital dealing with some throat issues.

“She was like, ‘If you don’t put this sh*t out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this sh*t myself,'” said Simpson.

As many fans know, Miley’s romance with Cody came hot off of the heels of her split from longtime love, husband Liam Hemsworth, and her one-month romance with former girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Miley Cyrus’ life and relationship with Cody Simpson by following the pair on their Instagram accounts.