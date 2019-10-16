‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Posts Hilarious Throwbacks Of Husband Tom Schwartz For His 37th Birthday

It's Bubba's birthday, but fans are getting the gift.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz is celebrating his 37th birthday on October 16, but his wife Katie Maloney is giving fans a gift on social media. The Bravo star posted a series of posts on Instagram to commemorate her man’s big day, and she included some throwbacks he probably wanted to keep private.

Katie admitted her husband may “kill” her over the vintage pics, but she posted them anyway. In one photo collage, Vanderpump Rules fans can see the Tom Tom co-owner back in his high school days. In one photo, Schwartz looks like a young Justin Bieber, and in another pose, he looks like he’s aspiring to be a catalog model. The third shot shows Tom trying to look cool with a pair of shades and a long wig.

Followers, including Schwartz himself, posted to the comments section of Katie’s post.

“I’m permanently ashamed of my high school senior pics. A deep unbridled shame,” Schwartz wrote.

“The middle one looks like he was in the cast of Dawson’s Creek lmao,” a fan wrote.

“Haha check out Bieber over there on the left! Amazing!” added another.

“He looked like the sensitive one in a boy band,” a third follower wrote of the Vanderpump Rules star.

Katie also posted more serious tributes to her husband in honor of his big day. In two separate posts, she gave a shoutout to her “Bubba love” as she posted photos from their wedding and other outings. In a poignant post, Katie wrote that she feels “lucky” to call Schwartz her husband.

The new photos come after a tumultuous year for the reality TV couple. On the most recent season of Vanderpump Rules, there was tension between the two as Schwartz prepared to open his West Hollywood bar with pal Tom Sandoval and Lisa Vanderpump. During a cast vacation to Mexico, Katie was visibly frustrated by the lack of time her husband was spending with her.

In addition, earlier this year, the two made headlines when they exchanged vows in Las Vegas three years after supposedly tying the knot in Northern California. Turns out their original wedding, officiated by Vanderpump, may not have been legit due to a paperwork snafu.

There is no word on how Tom Schwartz is celebrating his birthday this year, but the Vanderpump Rules crew is known for going all out to celebrate each other’s milestones.

In a recent Instagram post, Jax Taylor noted that October is his bestie Tom Schwartz’s birthday month and that he realizes that his “liver may be in question.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to premiere on Bravo later this year.