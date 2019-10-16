Donald Trump Has Made 129 False Claims In Past Week, The Most In Past Three Months, CNN Fact Checker Says

It doesn't seem to break the president's all-time record of 240 false claims that he reportedly made around the time of last year's midterm elections.

In the past week, the president has made well over 100 false claims, which is the most he has reportedly made in one week at least over the past three months, according to CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, who tweeted the fact Wednesday afternoon.

According to the tweet, Dale said the president has made the majority of his false claims about just a few particular subject areas. In the past week, Donald Trump has reportedly made 24 false statements about his July call with the Ukrainian president, which is the subject of the current House impeachment inquiry announced in September. According to a whistleblower complaint and a summarized transcript released by the White House, the president asked the Ukrainian leader to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter.

The president made the same number of claims – 24 –about the military. Dale also noted the the president made one false claim about grocery stores requiring shoppers to present identification to purchase groceries, a claim the president has previously made. Twenty eight of the 129 false claims were made about the whistleblower who first filed a complaint against the president’s call with the leader of Ukraine in August.

Dale, a CNN fact checker who has been counting the number of false claims made by Trump on a weekly basis since July, wrote for CNN that the 129 false claims was more than double the number of false statements the president had said in the previous week, 66. The 129 false claims shattered his previous record of false claims tracked by CNN by one week intervals over the past three months, 90.

Still, it doesn’t seem to break the president’s all-time record of 240 false claims the president reportedly made last year in November leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, which Dale said came after a week filled with various rallies.

Per CNN, the high number of false claims can likely be attributed to a high volume of events that required the president to speak, including two rallies for his re-election, a speech to the Values Voter Summit, and a 10-minute interview with FOX News.

Since the publication of the article, Dale, who primarily uses his Twitter to fact check the president in real time as he makes statements, continued Wednesday to further detail inaccurate statements that the president made.

The president said Wednesday that he believed the 2016 election, which he won, was a “corrupt election.”

Trump says of the 2016 election: "It was a corrupt election." He says he thinks the corruption "goes right up to President Obama." There is no evidence of this. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 16, 2019

Dale also noted that the president seemed to inaccurately refer to a “highly flawed” report that alleged a bias at Google could have lost him votes in the 2016 election, but as Dale noted, the president instead attributed the alleged loss in votes to Facebook, and not Google.

Trump wrongly describes the highly flawed study that alleged Google bias might've cost him millions of votes, saying the study said he lost 2 million or more votes "because of Facebook." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 16, 2019

The 45th president had also claimed to have spoken to a general “from the Kurds” following his highly-criticized decision to withdraw American troops from Syria. As Dale noted, U.S. officials have said there is no evidence of such a conversation taking place.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the president has recently taken aim at CNN following a supposed “whistleblower” who worked at the network that has claimed to have witnessed an anti-Trump bias at the cable news network.

On Tuesday, the president had claimed to have heard rumors that CNN President Jeff Zucker, who is the subject of supposed video tapes recorded by the “whistleblower” released by conservative activist group Project Veritas, was going to resign amid the allegations he has a “vendetta” against Trump. Zucker has not resigned.