American ‘Maxim’ Bombshell Bri Teresi Sizzles In See-Through Lingerie For Hot Instagram Snap

Bri Teresi is living proof that a woman needs no “bae” to feel special whenever she feels like it. The American Maxim model often wows her Instagram fans with sultry photos of herself, as she makes it clear feeling sexy is something she does for herself.

On Wednesday, the blonde bombshell put that in full evidence when she took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she sizzles in a lingerie set as she enjoys flowers in bed. In the caption, Teresi stated that no one needs a significant other to send them red roses.

The photo shows Teresi kneeling on a bed somewhere in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. She is rocking a black one-piece lingerie set that features an underwire structure that pushes against her chest, putting her busty figure front and center. The one-piece boasts a series of thick horizontal straps that make up its bodice, while the space in between is completely see-through, leaving quite a bit of skin on display. The combination of straps create a corset-like structure that comes together with a series of details in gold. According to the tag Teresi included with her photo, the lingerie set she is wearing is from Honey Birdette.

In front of her on the bed lies a bucket of red roses. The flowers are from the Million Roses USA, a brand Teresi is apparently promoting on her tag.

Teresi is wearing her blonde hair swept over to one side and styled down in loose, large waves that fall over her shoulders. The model is shooting a fierce gaze straight into the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way. Her eyes are accentuated by black eyeliner and mascara, while a reddish tint on her lips help add color to her look.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Teresi shared with her 600,000 Instagram followers – has garnered more than 2,000 likes in under half an hour of being published. The same short amount of time also brought in upwards of 60 comments to the photo, and many more interactions are bound to come in as the day progresses.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the bombshell took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Wow l do not get tired of saying [t]hat you are very beautiful,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a double pink heart emoji.

“Love the messy hair,” said another fan.