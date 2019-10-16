Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Her World-Famous Booty In Figure-Hugging Dress

Australian entrepreneur and Instagram hottie Tammy Hembrow has had an exciting week. She recently reached the milestone of 10 million followers on Instagram. It seems her hordes of fans love to keep up with what she will post next. On Wednesday, the blond beauty updated her account with a photo in which she wore a figure-hugging pink dress that showed off her curves.

Tammy’s dress featured a ruched design on the side and back seams — a look that highlighted her hourglass shape. The photo captured Tammy from behind at an angle that showed off her world-famous derrière. The dress also had off-the-shoulder short sleeves and a low-cut neckline.

The stunner wore a full face of makeup for the snap, which included thick lashes and a matte pink color on her lips. She wore her blond locks pulled back in a bun. Her bronze skin glowed in the outdoor light as she turned to give the camera a sly smile.

The geotag for the photo said that Tammy was standing at the Fontana Di Trevi-Roma in Italy. Tammy did not provide any more details in her post, but some of her Italian fans were thrilled to think she may be in their country.

Most of Tammy’s fans raved over how pretty she looked in the photo.

“You’re so pretty I wanna cry,” one follower wrote.

“God blessed you with beautiful cute children and your perfect beauty,” said another fan.

Tammy does have cute kids. She often shares snapshots of them, gushing over how much she loves them.

Besides being a busy mother, Tammy also runs a successful business. Fans of the Instagram sensation will remember that in September, she posted a big thanks to her supporters after she won the Business News Australia’s Young Entrepreneur Award for fashion for her company, Saski, which sells women’s apparel. Tammy recently shared that a new line that will be dropping soon includes a sexy tennis skirt.

In addition to running her own company, Tammy has also teamed up with Women’s Best, a health and wellness company that sells supplements and workout clothing. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Tammy rocked a pair of seamless leggings and a workout bra by the brand.

Tammy also has her own fitness app for those who want to keep their bodies in shape or track their fitness.

Fans wanting to see what Tammy is up to can follow her Instagram account.