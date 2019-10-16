Braunwyn Windham-Burke Admits To Feeling Insecure On ‘RHOC,’ Says She Learned A Lot About Herself On The Show

Brauwnyn Windham-Burke is opening up about her rookie season on the reality show.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke learned a lot from her rookie season on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on October 16, Braunwyn said that since joining the cast of the Bravo TV reality series earlier this year following the demotion of Vicki Gunvalson, she’s learned that she frequently uses humor to deflect from awkward situations and dislikes conflict much more than she realized.

Braunwyn also learned that she doesn’t always handle stressful situations in the right way. Instead, when she’s nervous about something and doesn’t want to say how she truly feels, she often drinks too much.

“I’ve definitely learned that I need to find better ways to deal with conflict, better ways to stand up for myself, better ways to handle being nervous,” she explained.

Prior to joining the Real Housewives of Orange County cast, Braunwyn described herself as a “a very pure person.” Then, after taking on a full-time role on the series alongside a number of very big personalities, she began feeling insecure in a way that she hadn’t before. Luckily, after wrapping filming on Season 14 earlier this year, Braunwyn has been able to take a step back from her new career and reflect on the amazing times she had with her co-stars.

She’s also established a lot of great friendships with her co-stars, including Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge.

Braunywn went on to say that she loves her new “fun job” and appreciates all of the exciting opportunities that have come her way since her “housewife” debut in August.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Braunwyn also spoke to Hollywood Life in August and at the time, she discussed the way in which The Real Housewives of Orange County impacted her marriage to her husband, Sean Burke. However, while a lot of cast members’ marriages have been negatively impacted, and even ended, by the show, Braunwyn revealed that her relationship with Sean actually improved as a result of her role on the series.

“We actually found it to be the exact opposite. We have never gotten along better than we are right now. And that’s the truth. This is the happiest I’ve ever been,” she gushed.

Braunwyn and Sean have been together since she was just 18 and share seven kids with one another.

To see more of Braunwyn, Sean, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.