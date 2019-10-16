Bikini Model Anna Katharina Puts Her Hourglass Curves On Display In Stunning Blue Two-Piece

Anna Katharina is one of the most stunning models on Instagram, and her nearly 1 million followers would likely agree. This week, the model shared a brand new update, in which she sported skimpy bikini that hugged all of her curves.

In the sexy snapshot, Anna is seen posing seductively on the beach as she rocked the bikini. The tiny blue two-piece boasted a classic top that flaunted her ample bust and toned arms. Meanwhile, the tiny thong bottoms showcased Anna’s curvy booty, toned waist, and long, lean legs.

Anna wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell behind her back as she looked to the side while the ocean and sandy beach are in view in the background of the photo.

Anna wears a full face of makeup in the picture, which includes darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She also included pink eye shadow and matching blush on her cheeks. The model also wore a shimmering highlighter on her face and some dark pink lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, Anna’s followers couldn’t get enough of the photo, which clocked over 3,300 likes and nearly 100 comments in the first 35 minutes after it was posted.

“The sun is up. The sky is blue. Today is beautiful, and so are you,” one of Anna’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“That’s a really good shot head to toe,” another adoring fan stated.

“You look wonderful in this photo shoot,” another social media user gushed.

“Wow you’re such a beautiful girl,” a fourth comment read.

Previously, Anna told Viva Glam Magazine that, once she knew she wanted to be a model, she felt an overwhelming urge to finish up her college degree before going full force into the modeling world, claiming that she felt like she couldn’t do both fully.

“I felt like I was joining a group of women that was good at everything, so that was a little intimidating. I had to finish my degree, and then I could pursue modeling fullheartedly. I feel like people don’t take you as seriously when you’re in school. You kind of have to pick one or the other. I felt more comfortable finishing my degree and then pursuing modeling afterwards,” Anna confessed.

Fans can see more of Anna Katharina by following the blond bombshell on her social media account, where she posts regular updates for her fans.