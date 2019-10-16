‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, October 17: Thomas Meets An Old Ally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 17 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) won’t believe his luck when he runs into an old ally. The designer doesn’t have many friends, but he and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) once shared the same vision.

Thomas is currently crashing at his friend Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) has banned him from her house, and she also recently informed him that he no longer works at Forrester Creations.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) chose to leave his marital home so that he can work on his family’s relationships. However, even when pushed, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) refused to let her brother come and stay with her after he betrayed her. It appears as if Vinny is the only person who will put up with Thomas and who has his back.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, indicate that Thomas will run into Zoe in Vinny’s apartment building. He may be surprised to see her there, and they will stop to chat about how life has changed for both of them. After all, only a few months ago both of them had high-powered careers in the fashion industry.

Zoe will tell him how her life changed since she was fired from Forrester Creations. She originally came to the U.S. in pursuit of Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and doesn’t have any relatives in L.A. Xander, of course, has family and can probably count on them for support, whereas Zoe did not have anybody to turn to when she lost her job.

Thomas will listen to Zoe’s sad tale and sympathize with her. However, he will already be scheming as he listens to her talk. Thomas knows that he can trust Zoe. She was the only one who didn’t want to tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) the truth about her baby, and she proved that she was a trustworthy ally.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promises that he will share his plans with Zoe. He wants to break up Ridge and Brooke’s marriage and may need her help in doing so. And after he gets rid of Brooke, Thomas wants the top job at Forrester Creations. If Thomas can convince her that she could have her job back, Zoe may be at his beck and call again. According to The Inquisitr, her first role in his latest scheme will be as Thomas’ muse.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.