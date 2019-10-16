Meghan McCain & Sunny Hostin Battle It Out On ‘The View’ During Heated Debate

The View stars Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin had a verbal sparring match over their differing opinions regarding the October 15 Democratic Debate, with McCain calling Hostin “a far-left progressive” and Hostin defending herself against those allegations.

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton sat in for missing host Joy Behar, who has a few days off from the daytime talk show and was witness to the jabs each woman took at the other during a discussion about the debates.

The conflict between the women began when Meghan was talking about her takeaway from the debates, giving her opinion. This led Sunny to laugh as she asked her co-host, “were we watching the same debates, Meghan?”

“I’m watching it as a Republican. You’re watching it as a far-left progressive. I say that with respect to you,” Meghan clapped back.

“I am not a far-left progressive at all,” Sunny then responded.

To which Meghan replied, “compared to me you are, compared to everyone in this room.”

This is not the first time the two women have come to blows over their differing political opinions, and Twitter took notice.

The conflict between the women became a trending topic with fans weighing in with their own thoughts of what transpired during the live show, which also stars Whoopi Goldberg and Abby Huntsman.

Sunny recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live where she spoke about life as a panelist of the long-running ABC talk series and how there are days where, although they disagree on set, the women find ways to quickly mend fences and move past their differing opinions.

When asked if it’s “fun” to fight “every single day,” Sunny said that’s kind of what they signed up for, revealing that when a network hires five passionate, smart, aggressive women, this is what can happen.

“Do you really adore each other?” joked Jimmy to Sunny, who revealed that there are some days when she alluded to it being difficult, noting the times when differing opinions between the women can appear personal.

Sunny then said that the women’s disagreements depend on the day and the topic they are discussing, and revealed that she has argued with all of her co-hosts both on and off-set. However, these disagreements are generally not personal and she appreciates the smart and socially relevant exchanges the women have, and the fact that they can move past their differences and begin the next day’s show with a clean slate.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Meghan and Whoopi had a heated verbal exchange just several days ago, leading The View moderator to lash out at the daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, while she was talking about Donald Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria, shocking the entire panel with her outburst.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.