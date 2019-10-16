‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy, Tropical Print Bikini

The 'Playboy' model sizzled in her tiny bikini.

“Professional Smokeshow” Kindly Myers knows how to make the workweek a little more exciting. On Wednesday, the army veteran shared a sizzling snap for her 1.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy. The photo, taken by John Neyrot, shows the stunner in a minuscule, tropical leaf-patterned bikini. While most of the world is experiencing fall weather, Kindly seems to be still celebrating hot girl summer.

The blond bombshell stood outside against a beautiful backdrop of green foliage. Kindly seductively gazed into the camera, smiling flirtatiously, as she posed with her hands on her head and her back slightly arched.

The model flaunted her flawless figure in the tiny two-piece that left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage spilled out of the skimpy swimsuit. Kindly’s washboard abs and long, lean legs were also on full display. In the revealing bikini, fans were also able to catch a glimpse of Kindly’s tattoos on her rib cage and hip bone.

The Playboy model’s long, blond hair looked tousled and windblown, giving her added sex appeal. The beauty opted for glamorous makeup that included subtle contour, peach blush, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, Kindly joked that she was making an effort to suck in her stomach.

Fans went wild over the provocative photo and it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Kindly’s dedicated followers were also quick to compliment the stunner in the comments section.

“U are just absolutely beautiful and just so perfect in every way,” gushed an admirer.

“Wow very sexy and beautiful lady,” said another, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” wrote a passionate fan.

“Love this new post Kindly you look so AMAZING and SEXY. I can’t stand it at all you look so hot as hell,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are well aware, Kindly isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. The majority of her Instagram posts consist of the stunner wearing risque ensembles. On Tuesday, the model posted a bikini picture that got temperatures rising. In the Instagram post, Kindly sizzled in a tiny white two-piece.

Last week, the stunner uploaded a similar photo that showed her rocking a barely-there red bikini and a pair of chunky nude-colored heels. The blond beauty looked red hot in the risque swimwear.

To see more of Kindly, be sure to check out her Instagram account.