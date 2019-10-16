‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Is Reportedly ‘Relieved’ After Joe Is Released By ICE, Kids Will Visit Soon

Teresa Giudice and her kids are glad Joe is finally free.

Teresa Giudice is said to be “relieved” now that her husband, Joe Giudice, has been released from ICE custody.

Days after Joe left the United States and headed back to Italy, where he was born, an insider has revealed to Hollywood Life that the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is happy that she and her family now know what is happening with Joe, even though they aren’t convinced that he will ever be allowed to return to The States.

“Teresa knows the girls can now go visit him anywhere in the world except here. The girls were all together celebrating with their mom when Joe was officially freed and really can’t wait to see their dad,” a source close to the family shared.

According to the insider, the biggest relief for Teresa has been seeing that her daughters are less concerned about their father. As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey well know, Joe had been incarcerated for years and because he was not a United States citizen, he was thrown into an immigration detention center after he was released from prison in March.

Although Joe has appealed the October 2018 ruling for his deportation, he has not yet been successful in having the order overturned and the chances of him being able to return to his home in New Jersey appear to be slim to none.

The insider went on to reveal that the Giudice family is feeling much lighter now that Joe is free and when it comes to the thoughts of Teresa, she is doing her best to maintain her schedule for their kids, including 15-year-old Gabriella, 14-year-old Milania, and 10-year-old Audriana, and their oldest daughter, Gia Giudice, who recently began attending Rutgers University.

“[Teresa] just wanted Joe to get out before making any plans, but she’s strict when it comes to school and regardless of everything, she doesn’t want them missing too much of their everyday lives and routine,” the insider noted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a recent article from Radar Online suggested that despite feeling good about Joe’s release, Teresa wasn’t planning to continue on with their marriage. Instead, the longtime reality star is allegedly looking forward to meeting someone well-off who can afford to provide he with the luxurious life she once shared with husband Joe.

Teresa and Joe’s 20-year wedding anniversary is on October 23 of this year.

For more of Teresa, her family, and her co-stars, don’t miss the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 premiere on Thursday, November 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.