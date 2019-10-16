‘Playboy’ Bombshell Tiffany Toth Showcases Her Curves In Tiny Daisy Dukes & Revealing Crop Top

Tiffany Toth doesn’t have to be sporting a skimpy bikini to get the attention of her 1.3 million-plus Instagram followers. The Playboy model can wear nearly anything and work her fans into a frenzy, which is exactly what she did on Wednesday when she posted a brand new photo update wearing some tiny Daisy Dukes.

In the sexy snapshot, Tiffany looks like a blond bombshell while she poses in the itty bitty shorts. The denim was distressed and ripped up as she showcased her long, lean legs. Tiffany paired the Daisy Dukes with a tiny white crop top with a plunging neckline.

The ensemble left little to the imagination as Tiffany’s ample cleavage, flat tummy, toned arms, and curvy hips were all on full display in the photograph. The model also sported a stunning makeup look for the shot, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips to complete the look.

Tiffany wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders while accessorizing the look with some gold hoop earrings and dark polish on her nails as she held a shopping back in her hand and posed with a sultry stare on her face.

In addition, the background of the photo was also gorgeous as Tiffany stood in front of lots of dark pink flowers for the photo.

Tiffany’s fans absolutely adored the snap, which earned the model over 4,500 likes and nearly 150 comments in the first hour after it was posted.

“Sunshine of my life,” one of Tiffany’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You look amazing,” another fan stated.

“WOW. Hottie!” a third comment read.

“Looking good,” another fan remarked.

Back in 2011, after being named Playboy‘s Miss September, Tiffany opened up to her hometown newspaper, The Orange County Register, about always wanting to pose for the magazine.

“I just liked that they were confident, girl-next-door bombshells. I knew I wanted to do Playboy when I was older, so when I was 19, I went to the Playboy studios and took Polaroids, and they called me back. I shot for Cyber Girl of the week, Cyber Girl of the month, and from there I got a call for Playmate,” the model said of breaking through into the Playboy family.

