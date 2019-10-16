Beto O’Rourke Slams ‘Disgraced TV Host’ Bill O’Reilly, Says He’s The Problem With The Economy

Beto O’Rourke slammed Bill O’Reilly on Tuesday after the ex-Fox News host accused him of lying about a story that he told during the Democratic debate about a woman working four jobs to help raise her disabled child.

According to The Hill, O’Reilly tweeted during Tuesday’s debate in Westerville, Ohio, that he doubted O’Rourke’s account of the woman and her child.

“Beto says he met a woman working FOUR jobs. And raising a special needs child. I don’t believe him. Sorry,” O’Reilly tweeted.

In response, the former representative posted a photo of him standing with the woman, named Gina, and her daughter, named Summer. He explained that the two were forced to live in their car in order to make ends meet.

“This is her. Her name is Gina. Her daughter’s name is Summer. The problem with our economy is she has to live in her car, while a disgraced TV host like you makes millions,” O’Rourke tweeted.

O’Rourke spoke about Gina and Summer during the debate, saying that the woman lived in Las Vegas and was facing challenges making ends meet, being forced to work four jobs while living in her car in order to take care of her disabled daughter. He added that Americans with disabilities already face challenges in this country, on top of the economic challenges that many citizens face.

“She wants to know how we are going to help her, how we’re going to make sure that her child has the care that she needs, that we strengthen protections for those with disabilities, that she just has to work one job because it pays a living wage,” O’Rourke said.

Beto O’Rourke on religious institutions losing tax-exempt status for opposing same-sex marriage: “There can be no reward, no benefit, no tax break for anyone … that denies the full human rights and the full civil rights of every single one of us” #EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/0ruxeIao8o — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 11, 2019

Loading...

O’Reilly was fired as a Fox News anchor in 2017 after reports surfaced that he and the network had settled numerous lawsuits against him alleging harassment.

O’Rourke, on the other hand, has been facing criticism of his own over the past week after saying that he wanted to revoke the tax-exempt status of any church that opposes same-sex marriage. At a town hall last week, as The Inquisitr previously reported, he drew applause from the crowd after saying that he believed any institution, including colleges and charities, should lose their tax-exempt status if they opposed the rights of LGBTQ people. Any organization that denies people their human rights should face consequences, he said.

The Texas politician has also faced criticism for saying that he would like to see a ban on all assault-style weapons in the U.S.