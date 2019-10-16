Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Puts On A Leggy Display & Flaunts Cleavage In Flirty Romper

Russian model Dasha Mart is known for her putting her fabulous physique on display in her Instagram updates. The beauty doesn’t seem to shy away from showing off a little skin, either. As The inquisitr reported earlier this month, the beauty flaunted her figure in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a skimpy bikini top. On Wednesday, she showcased her enviable figure in a flirty romper.

In the triple post, Dasha stood outside on a bridge in the Brickell area of Miami. She wore a pink romper that featured a plunging neckline that highlighted her cleavage. The number also had a high hemline that showcased the her long, toned legs. The romper fit snugly around her waist, accentuating her hourglass shape. Dasha completed the outfit with a pair of nude heels that featured wide ankle straps.

Dasha wore a face full of makeup for the photo and opted to wear a matching pink color on her lips. Her long straight hair down fell down over one shoulder. Carrying a small white clutch purse, she looked as though she was about to embark on some day shopping.

The first two snaps captured Dasha from head to toe. In the first photo, the stunner posed with one knee up, giving viewers a nice look at her thigh. The second shot showed Dasha looking down as she leaned against a rail. The last photo zoomed in on Dasha as she smiled for the camera.

In the post’s comment, Dasha mentioned how so many people in Miami spoke Spanish, and asked how many of them spoke the language. Dasha also mentioned that the cute romper was from Fashion Nova, a brand for which she often models. Her fans loved the look, and many told her so.

Many followers left behind fire and hear emoji, but some found words to say what they thought of the post — and most centered around how pretty Dasha looked.

“Beautiful legs,” commented one follower.

“You are always so beautiful,” said another admirer.

The beauty has legs for days and recently flashed them in a skintight minidress while standing next to red Ferrari.

Loading...

Being that Dasha spends most of her time in Miami, she can afford to wear rather revealing clothing throughout the year. One of her more popular posts over the last month showed her wearing a skimpy blue bikini.

Fans wanting to see more of Dasha can follow her Instagram account.