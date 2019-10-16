Roberts Blake’s Daughter Rose Lenore Breaks Silence 18 Years After Mom Bonny Bakley’s Murder

The actor's daughter was just a baby when her mother was murdered after a night out with the 'Baretta' star.

Robert Blake’s daughter is speaking out about her heartbreaking life. Rose Lenore, the 19-year-old daughter of the actor who played TV detective Baretta in the 1970s, opened up about her traumatic childhood for the first time in a new interview.

Rose was just under 1-year-old when her mother, Bonny Lee Bakley, was shot and killed outside of the Studio City eatery, Vitello’s, in 2001. Blake, who had been dining with his wife that night, was charged with the murder.

The Emmy-winning actor was later acquitted of the murder charge after attorney Tom Mesereau headed his defense team, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He was later found liable for her death in a wrongful death civil suit despite the fact that the gun used in the murder could not be traced to him.

In her first-ever interview, Rose told People magazine that while she was just a baby at the time, her mother’s murder marked the beginning of a “traumatic childhood” for her. Blake’s daughter revealed that she suffered from anxiety and depression as a child and received unwanted paparazzi attention.

She was raised by her half-sister Delinah, so Rose rarely saw her famous dad up until age 5, and she didn’t see him at all for more than a decade after that as she tried to live her life away from the spotlight.

Last year, Rose visited her mother’s grave, which is located in the Hollywood Hills area, for the first time.

“I kind of didn’t know where she was buried for the longest time. I could have just looked it up, but I didn’t. I just don’t think I was ready. And then when I was 18, I was like, ‘I’m ready. I want to go visit her.'”

Earlier this year, Rose also reconnected with Blake, now 86, whom she refers to as “Robert.”

“We talked about my childhood. We talked about his life, what he’s been doing. Just talked about everything.”

Bakley’s alleged checkered past played a role in Blake’s murder acquittal. Earlier this year, ABC News reported that Blake’s late wife had over 50 aliases and had been married countless times. Still, Eric Dubin, the attorney representing Bakley’s family in the 2005 wrongful death civil suit against Robert Blake, said she was a doting mother.

“Her kids loved her. She was a hell of a mom,” he said.

In June 2000, Bakley gave birth to a baby girl she named Christian Shannon Brando. While she had met and been intimate with Blake after meeting him at a jazz club in 1999, Bakely claimed Christian Brando, the son of actor Marlon Brando, was the father of her daughter. A paternity test revealed the baby was actually Blake’s, and the little girl’s name was legally changed to Rose Lenore Sophia Blake.

Today, Rose says people have been talking about her her whole life, which is why she decided it was time she had a voice.

“It would be nice to have the actual person they’re talking about be able to say something,” she explained.

Rose Lenore told People she wants to pursue an acting career. Blake, meanwhile, still denies that he had anything to do with Bakely’s murder.