Former ‘Playboy’ Playmate Ana Cheri Flaunts Major Cleavage & Perky Derriere In Sexy Ninja Costume

The model sizzled in her Halloween costume.

Ana Cheri seems be getting into the Halloween spirit. On Wednesday, the stunner shared sizzling, slightly spooky snaps for her 12.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy. The side-by-side photos show the former Playboy playmate posing in Fashion Nova’s Slay All Day Ninja Costume, that left very little to the imagination. A few fans in the comments section noted that the design of the revealing costume appears to be based on the character Skarlet from the video game Mortal Kombat 11.

The red spandex bodysuit with mesh paneling put Ana’s ample cleavage, toned abs, and long, lean legs on full display. A black sash was tied around her midsection, accentuating her tiny waist. The stunner also wore black thigh-high boots and a mesh face mask, that made her look slightly more menacing.

Ana styled her highlighted hair in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. While the mask covered her face, she still opted for glamorous makeup, that included smoked out eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, glowing highlighter, and brick red lipstick.

In the caption, Ana instructed her fans to check out her Snapchat to see her in more sexy Halloween costumes.

Fans were floored by the photo and were quick to compliment the stunner. While many just left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Wow the most beautiful of ninjas,” wrote an admirer.

“If you were a Mortal Kombat player I would choose you EVERY TIME!! You’re so stunning Ana,” said a passionate fan.

“Omg love it you are so so gorgeous,” said another.

“BEAUTIFUL MY GODDESS,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

The provocative post seems to be a fan favorite, as it has already racked up more than 64,000 likes.

The model seems to enjoy the sexier side of Halloween. Over the past few days, she has been posting photos of herself in revealing costumes. In a picture, uploaded to Instagram on Monday, the stunner wore a NSFW version of a schoolgirl uniform. Ana seemed to have taken inspiration from Britney Spears’s look in the 1998 music video for “…Baby One More Time.”

Last week, Ana also dressed as a fallen angel, flaunting her flawless figure in a sparkling, sheer black bodysuit. She paired the look with black wings and a matching halo.

To see more of Ana and her amazing costumes, be sure to check out her Instagram account.