Aussie Model Natalie Roser Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Yellow Bikini

Another day, another stunning bikini shot from Aussie bombshell Natalie Roser.

As fans know, Natalie is one of the most popular models in the game and she boasts a following of over 1.1 million on Instagram alone. The blond-haired beauty regularly floods her account with a number of gorgeous shots, including bikini-clad photos — which seem to be her most popular. In the most recent image that was shared for her loyal fans, Natalie does what she does best — flaunts her amazing figure in another NSFW swimsuit.

In the gorgeous new social media share, Roser strikes a pose in Los Angeles. The model appears outside in the photo, leaning against a white wall and looking directly into the camera. Natalie wears her long, blond locks down and slightly waved at the bottom while also sporting a stunning face of natural-looking makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, and a little bit of subtle blush.

The bombshell puts her gorgeous figure on full display in the NSFW shot while clad in a tiny yellow bikini. The top of the outfit features off-the-shoulder sleeves, leaving the model’s toned and tanned arms fully visible. Fans are also treated to a glimpse of her taut tummy while she completes the look with a pair of barely-there bottoms. The model also holds a sunflower in her hand while posing for the shot.

Since the sexy new image went live on her page less than an hour ago, it’s earned Roser a ton of attention from her followers, racking up over 1,800 likes in addition to 40-plus comments. While some took to the photo to rave over Natalie’s gorgeous figure, countless others simply gushed over her beauty. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Marvelous as always beautiful baby,” one follower commented.

“Lovely photo! You are a perfect fit for our program and we would love to collaborate with you! Let us send you free jewelry pieces to feature. DM us and let’s work together!” another social media user commented.

“You look beautiful in that suit!” one more raved with a flame emoji on the end.

And this is not the first bikini-clad post that Roser has sizzled in this week. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model posted a sexy series of photos for fans. In one of the images, Natalie was all smiles as she did some sand sprints with friends. The beauty wore her long, blond locks down and curled, plus a beautiful face of makeup. The photo was taken from a side angle, and Natalie’s toned and tanned figure was on full display while clad in a tiny, nude thong bikini. Two of Roser’s pals looked just as sexy as she does while they match in light-colored bikinis.

Fans can keep up with Natalie by giving her a follow on Instagram.