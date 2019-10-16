Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam’s Decision May Change Everything

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 17 indicate that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will make a sneaky move. The father of two will reunite Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) with the baby she raised since birth when he decides to take matters into his own hands.

Liam Sneaks Beth To See Steffy

Not too long ago, Liam was still living at the cliff house. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) had appealed to him and Steffy to make up, and they were content just to raise the girls together. However, everything changed when the truth came out. Steffy’s beloved daughter, Phoebe, was actually Hope and Liam’s girl, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). The little girl was ripped from Steffy but rightfully placed with her biological mother.

Liam will attempt to right a wrong when he sneaks Beth to Steffy’s house. He may be motivated by seeing Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) selflessly giving her kidney to Katie Logan (Heather Tom). He may realize that life is short and that things have to be resolved between Steffy and Hope.

According to Highlight Hollywood, Liam won’t tell Hope that he’s taking their daughter to Steffy. Of course, Steffy will be delighted by her guests. She previously mentioned that Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington) is not taking the adjustment well and misses her sister. Of course, the reality is that they are half-sisters, since they have the same father, and that they really bonded while they lived together for so many months.

Steffy Becomes Emotional On The Bold And The Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will become emotional when she sees the baby. In fact, The Inquisitr reports that she will finally reveal her true emotions about Beth being taken away from her. Steffy’s dreams were destroyed when Liam and Hope got their baby back.

B&B viewers know that she still has not forgiven Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) for lying to her about the baby. When her father pushed her to open her house to Thomas, she refused. Steffy still needs to process the fact that her brother betrayed her like that. Afterward, she told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that she decides who stays in her house.

Liam Spencer’s Decision May Change Everything

However, Liam also has to get something off his chest. He witnessed Steffy’s pain when she had to give Beth up, and he knows that she loves the little girl. Liam will then make a shocking promise to Steffy when he tells her that he will do everything in his power to keep Beth in Steffy and Kelly’s lives.

Of course, Steffy will be touched by his vow. The soap opera spoilers also state that she will ask Liam, “Is it possible? Can we do this again?”

Loading...

It appears as if she might be referencing the agreement that she, Hope, and Liam made while Hope was still pregnant. They had agreed that they would raise their daughters like a big extended family so that the girls would grow up together

But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will rock up at the cliff house and she’s won’t be very happy about Liam’s latest move. She will conveniently forget that just a short while ago she wanted Liam and Steffy to hook up, but now that Beth is back in the picture, she wants Steffy to leave her family alone.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.