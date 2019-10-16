‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Uses Shauna’s Lie Against Her

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 16 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will be up to his old tricks after his stepmother humiliated him. He will once again approach Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) with an offer that she will find hard to refuse.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is making no secret of the fact that she wants to ban Thomas from her life. When he stopped by Forrester Creations, she made it clear that he no longer works there. Although she and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had words about his son, Ridge did not point out that the fashion house is, in fact, Thomas’ birth right. Instead, Ridge reminded his wife that she has also made mistakes in the past and that she was forgiven for them.

Thomas pretended to be upset by the fact that his father and stepmother were arguing about him, but it seems as if he was in fact planning his next move. According to Highlight Hollywood, Thomas will pay Shauna another visit. This time he hopes to convince her of his plan to break up Brooke and Ridge. And since Shauna has been daydreaming of the dressmaker a lot lately, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that he may be able to recruit her to his cause.

Thomas feigns regret to Brooke as she and Ridge fight over his place at Forrester Creations. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ScEqjzQzQP #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/QKHRlsibpa — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 15, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas will visit Shauna. He knows that Shauna wants his dad, but she previously refused to play a role in his wicked scheme. However, this time around, he will have some information that may compel her to react differently.

Shauna recently stopped by Ridge’s office to make a confession, as reported by The Inquisitr. She told him that she kissed him on the night that he was too drunk to go home. But then she lied to the dressmaker. Shauna told Ridge that he kissed her back, which of course never happened since he was passed out.

In typical soap opera style, Thomas had been listening in on their conversation. He now believes that they shared a kiss even though it’s not true. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that he will coax Shauna to try and come between Brooke and Hope. Now that he thinks that they shared a kiss, he will turn on the pressure. Will Shauna give in to making her dream a reality?

