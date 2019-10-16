Donald Trump On Democratic Debate: Economy Would Crash ‘If Any Of Those Clowns Became President’

Donald Trump weighed in on Tuesday’s Democratic primary debates with a tweet saying that none of the candidates can beat him in 2020, which is why the House is impeaching him, adding that if any of the “clowns” running were elected, the economy would crash as it did in 1929, according to CNBC.

Trump claimed that the Democratic debate, which involved 12 of the 19 Democratic candidates running for president in 2020, showed that the people running weren’t good options for the Oval Office. He claimed that the debate illustrated that the impeachment inquiry against him was their effort to get him out of the way so they could win.

“You would think there is NO WAY that any of the Democrat Candidates that we witnessed last night could possibly become President of the United States. Now you see why they have no choice but to push a totally illegal & absurd Impeachment of one of the most successful Presidents!” he tweeted.

Later, he claimed that electing any of the candidates who participated in the debate would result in a Great Depression-like crash of the economy.

“Our record Economy would CRASH, just like in 1929, if any of those clowns became President!” he added in a second message.

The tweets constitute the first reaction by the president to last night’s debates, though late Wednesday night, the president tweeted a message claiming that the country currently has the “greatest economy” in the nation’s history.

The economy has helped bolster support for Trump, with GDP continuing to grow under his administration. Unemployment is down to 3.5 percent, the lowest it has been in 50 years, and GDP climbed 2.4 percent in his first year in office. Last year, it rose another 2.9 percent and is expected to grow 2 percent this year. Some economic models show that this could help Trump secure a second term unless economic conditions change.

We now have the greatest Economy in history! https://t.co/8fLOejOpxH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

The numbers aren’t all good for Trump, however. As The Inquisitr reported previously, a new poll shows that over half of Americans support the impeachment and removal of the president from office. Historically, support for impeachment has lagged below the 50 percent mark.

The debate focused on Trump’s over-use of Twitter and the candidates discussed the impeachment inquiry that the president is facing over his conversations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, who he is reported to have pressured to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden. House leader Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would be launching an official inquiry into the situation on September 24.