A$AP Rocky Talks About Having An Orgy At 13-Years-Old & Claims He’s A ‘Sex Addict’

A$AP Rocky opened up about his sex life to Power 105.1 DJ Angie Martinez on her Untold Stories of Hip Hop show, per Music News.

The “Wild For The Night” rapper revealed that his obsession with sex likely started before his teenage years and insists that he is still capable of having a monogamous relationship despite admitting that he’s a sex addict.

“Yes, of course. I’m not gonna fabricate – you win some, you lose some. If I won, I’m gonna say I won, if I lost I’m gonna say I lost. That’s life, you feel me? I was always a sex addict… Probably [started] at junior high. I was horny,” Rocky stated.

It’s not clear if A$AP has been professionally diagnosed as an addict but Martinez did mention that there is a difference between feeling horny and being an addict.

“I’ve been a sex addict for some time… These are things that people like to stay away from, that they don’t like to admit.”

He also claimed that he had his first orgy at the age of 13.

“I have a lot of orgies at my house with some very close female companions. I’ve photographed and documented many of them,” the “Praise The Lord (Da Shine)” hitmaker declared.

In the past, A$AP has had a number of high-profile relationships. According to Ranker, he has dated the likes of Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Chanel Iman, Rita Ora, and Iggy Azalea, to name a few.

In August, Rap-Up reported that Rocky had a new woman in his life, Brazilian model Daiane Sodré. The pair were seen getting cozy with each other in New York.

That same month, The Inquisitr announced that he was photographed with his ex, Kendall Jenner, two days after his jail release.

A$AP was held in Sweden in July after he was arrested over a fight back in June. He received a lot of support from many celebrities on social media including Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes.

Since bursting onto the music scene, he has dropped three studio albums since 2013: Long. Live. ASAP, At. Long. Last. ASAP, and Testing.

Loading...

A couple of months ago, he released his latest single, “Babushka Boi.”

A$AP is not only a worldwide famous rap artist. He is also known for his work in fashion and is known to attend many fashion week events. He currently is the face of Calvin Klein’s latest ad campaign.

To stay up to date with A$AP, follow his Instagram account, which boasts more than 11.8 million followers.