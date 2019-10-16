Smokeshow Sahara Ray Rocks Thong Bikini While Licking Girlfriend’s Face In The Bathtub

Sahara Ray’s most recent Instagram post is definitely one of her hottest yet.

As those who follow the bikini model on social media know, Sahara doesn’t post photos on her page too frequently, sharing maybe one to two a month. So when the model does decide to share photos with fans on rare occasions, her followers go absolutely wild. In the most recent post that was shared for fans, Ray sizzles in a number of photos for a Halloween-themed post.

In the first image in the series, Ray appears in a red-colored bath tub covered with floating white rose petals. The model holds a rose in one hand while wearing her long, dark locks slicked back in a ponytail. For the sexy shot, Ray ditches makeup and wears white face paint instead while she cozies up to a bikini-clad pal. Sahara shows off her well-known figure in a mismatched bikini that includes white thong bottoms and a black top.

In the second image in the series, the two ladies cozy up in the bath together. Another shot shows a masked character, who they appear to be mimicking. The sexiest photo in the deck is the last one as Sahara and her pal cozy up and the model licks her friend’s face. The series of photos have not been live on the model’s account for very long, but they’re earning her a ton of attention with over 21,000 likes and well over 140 comments.

Some fans took to the post to gush over Sahara’s amazing figure while countless others raved over the NSFW shots. A few other fans had no words for the jaw-dropping shots and opted to comment using emoji instead.

“Not sure what’s going on here but I like it haha,” one follower commented on the post.

“How can you possibly make everything so hot,” another Instagrammer raved with a flame emoji attached to the end.

“This post couldn’t be any hotter,” one more wrote.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Ray broke her Instagram silence by sharing another sexy shot for fans. For the NSFW snapshot, Ray posed with her backside facing the camera and showed off her toned, tanned booty and legs to all of her fans while clad in a sexy black bodysuit with a thong back. Sahara wore her long, blond-dyed locks curled and up in an insanely high ponytail.

It comes as no surprise that the hot social media share garnered over 47,000 likes and well over 300 comments.