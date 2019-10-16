Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reveal Which Feature Of His Parents’ Appearance Baby Archie Inherited

'His looks are changing every single day so who knows,' said Harry of his son.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed which of his parents’ physical features Baby Archie inherited, and unfortunately it may subject the young lad to some degree of teasing when he gets older, People reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been pretty protective of their baby, including trying to limit photographs of him to official Palace portrait sessions and such. That means that his appearance has been largely kept under wraps. However, at a recent public appearance, the couple revealed that Archie has inherited one aspect of the appearance of one of his parents: he has his father’s famous red hair.

“You can see it in his eyebrows,” the couple said.

The revelation came at the annual WellChild Awards, which honor sick children and their caregivers. There, the couple chatted with an 11-year-old girl, Milly Sutherland, and her mother, Angela. The mother-daughter duo, in what might be seen as something of a rather direct question (at least as regards traditional royal protocol), asked the couple if Archie had read hair. The young lady says that Meghan confirmed it for her.

What’s more, Meghan said that, not unlike all babies of Archie’s age, he doesn’t have much hair on his head.

“Harry said he’d had no hair for five months, but Meghan told him she had taken him to the playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less,” Angela said.

It bears noting that Baby Archie only has red hair for now. As Healthline notes, any parent who looks through old photos of their babies will notice that the tots’ hair color lightens and darkens over the years, and that a Caucasian child’s final hair color and shade aren’t really determined once-and-for-all until about age five.

Harry basically confirmed that Archie’s final appearance hasn’t really been landed on yet.

“His looks are changing every single day so who knows,” Harry said back in May.

Unfortunately for Baby Archie, if he does wind up a redhead, or a “ginger” as they’re called over on the other side of the Atlantic, he may wind up being teased for it. His father certainly was — he and fellow ginger Ed Sheeran both recently commiserated about the teasing they’ve endured throughout their lives over their red hair.

“People just don’t understand what it’s like for people like us — with the jokes and the snide comments,” Sheeran said.