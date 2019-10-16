Nicki Minaj Shows Off Bombshell Curves In Skintight See-Through Silver Outfit On Instagram

Nicki Minaj has added a scorching new update to her Instagram page and it looks like her fans can’t get enough of it.

In the photo, the superstar rapper is wearing a skintight silver open-weave mesh dress over a matching bra and panty which gives the viewer a great look at her shapely legs. She accessorized the look with matching silver heels and flaming red hair.

According to The Daily Mail, she wore the outfit to launch of her collaboration with Italian luxury fashion house Fendi. The collection is called “Fendi Prints On” and it includes the dress that’s she rocking in her latest Instagram photo.

In the comments, fans raved over Nicki’s dress and some of the compliments she received came from some very famous faces.

“PSA: Ms @nickiminaj did NOT come to play!!! BBQ or mildew,” wrote former The Real Housewives Of Atlanta cast member Phaedra Parks.

“My sis the baddest,” wrote Stevie J, record producer, and Love And Hip-Hop cast member, Stevie J.

But her non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“You look like a whole snack, queen,” one fan wrote.

“Prettiest female rapper ever! I said what I said,” another added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Nicki has shown off pieces from the collection on her Instagram page before. In a previous post that shared one of the first promotional images from the line, the rapper rocked in a hot pink swimsuit with matching heels. The post now has close to 2 million likes on Instagram and more than 15,000 comments. You can also see the silver open-weave dress in the background.

In a September interview with Elle Magazine, the rapper explained why the collaboration means a lot to her.

“Certain brands have always been sought after because we’d hear rappers rap about them all our lives, and we think that these brands signify some sort of success in life,” she said. “And then, when you’re able to actually afford them, it feels like, ‘Wow, I’ve accomplished one of my goals, at least in the fashion world.”

During the interview, she also disclosed how the name of the collection came to be. Fans of Nicki Minaj are well aware that “Fendi Prints On” is a prominent lyric from her single, “Chun-Li.” The rapper told Elle that she came up with the line during an early morning recording session and later ended up wearing a Fendi bomber jacket for the single’s promotional artwork. The design house took notice and the seeds for the collaboration were planted.

As Elle notes, Nicki’s collection includes clothing for men women and child. It is currently available at Fendi.com.