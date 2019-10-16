Jennifer Aniston Bares Braless Cleavage With Salma Hayek On Instagram, Fans Go Wild

Jennifer Aniston has finally gotten herself an Instagram account. The Friends star was notoriously missing from the photo-sharing site, but that all changed recently when the 50-year-old made her Instagram debut, posting a photo that now sits at 9.7 million likes. Fans seem over the moon that Jennifer has joined Instagram, although it hasn’t just been the star’s fanbase making a fuss over the whole affair.

Salma Hayek appears to have welcomed Jennifer to the platform, posting two sexy throwback photos of the duo on her account just today.

The photo showed the pair years ago at what seemed to be a glitzy event. Jennifer was photographed with her arm around Salma, with one snap appearing to be a candid and the other one posed. The ladies were delivering a double dose of hotness, with Jennifer, in particular, giving her fans a fierce display of her cleavage. The blonde was wearing a plunging black dress with a dangerously low neckline that revealed she was most likely going without a bra. Salma, while more covered up, still showed off her famous curves in a one-shoulder navy blue dress.

The update was a big hit, racking up over 113,000 likes and over 750 comments in the space of 30 minutes. Instagram seems to adore throwbacks overall, but seeing these two celebrities together proved to be even more popular. In fact, fans took to the comments section to show just how much they liked seeing the two hotties together.

“Wow,” one fan wrote.

“Wai” was all that another could manage.

“My dream come true,” gushed a third fan.

Salma herself has been driving fans a little wild lately. The actress went bare-bootied just recently to celebrate reaching 12 million followers on the platform, although today seemed to show Salma celebrating Jennifer instead of herself.

Fans continued to rave about the photo, with one user directly asking Salma to post more images of Jennifer and her in the comments.

It may come as a surprise to some that Jennifer just got an Instagram account, however, she isn’t the only famous person to stay off of the social media site. Actress Angelina Jolie and Marvel star Scarlett Johansson have yet to create accounts. Actress Mila Kunis doesn’t have one of her own, but she appears quite regularly on her husband, Ashton Kutcher’s, page.

Fans wishing to see more of Jennifer or Salma can follow both of the stars on their respective Instagrams.