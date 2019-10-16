Jennifer Aniston Bares Braless Cleavage With Salma Hayek On Instagram, Fans Go Wild

Jennifer Aniston has finally gotten herself an Instagram account. The Friends star was beginning to bug her fans by not having an account, although everything changed recently when the 50-year-old made her Instagram debut by posting a photo that currently sits at 9.7 million likes. Fans seem over the moon that Jennifer now comes complete with a profile, although it hasn’t just been the star’s fanbase making a fuss over the whole affair.

Salma Hayek appears to have welcomed Aniston to the platform, with a sexy throwback photo of the Mexican with Jennifer landing on her account just today.

The photo showed the pair quite some years ago at what was likely a glitzy event. Jennifer was seen on the left with her arm around Salma, with one photo appearing to be a candid shot and the other a posed one. The ladies were delivering a double trouble dose of hotness, with Jennifer, in particular, delivering a fierce cleavage display. The blonde was seen in a plunging and braless black dress with a dangerously low neckline, with the image on the right showing it to best advantage. Salma, meanwhile, was more covered up, although her famous curves were definitely manifesting via her strapless and navy blue dress.

The update appears to have proven a pretty big hit, racking up over 113,000 likes in the space of 30 minutes. Instagram does seem to adore throwbacks overall, but seeing two celebrities together always proves popular. In fact, it looks like viewers to the image have been going a little wild over seeing these two hotties together.

“Wow,” one fan wrote.

“Wai” was all that another could manage.

“My dream come true,” one fan wrote.

Salma herself has been driving fans a little nuts of late: the actress went bare-bootied just recently to celebrate reaching 12 million followers on the platform, although today seemed to see Salma bowing out of making a post about herself. It was all about Jennifer.

“Amazing pic!!” was another gushing comment.

Fans even seemed to be wanting more, with one user directly asking Salma to post more images.

Jennifer and Salma seem to have something in common: both actresses are over 50 and defying their age. As to celebrities who aren’t on Instagram, there are a fair few. Actress Angelina Jolie and Marvel star Scarlett Johansson aren’t on the digital space. Likewise, actress Mila Kunis, although the star does appear on husband Ashton Kutcher’s account.

