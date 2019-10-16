Lori Loughlin Looks ‘Scary Skinny’ As She Ignores Questions About Felicity Huffman Starting Prison Sentence

Lori Loughlin was accused of looking “scary skinny” as she shielded her face and avoided questions from a reporter about whether she is worried about following fellow actress Felicity Huffman to prison.

Radar Online shared video of the actress walking to her car in a parking garage wearing workout gear and carrying a yoga mat. The article’s headline said that she appeared to be “scary skinny” in the clip, and Loughlin appeared in no mood to answer questions. Video shared in the article showed Lori ducking her head as she appeared to be caught by surprise, ignoring questions about whether she is worried that she will follow Huffman to prison for her alleged role in the college admission scandal.

Prosecutors say that Loughlin paid $500,000 to have her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, admitted to the University of Southern California as members of the crew team, despite neither of them were members of a crew team. Loughlin and her husband have mounted a vigorous defense, rejecting the plea deal that Huffman and others accepted from prosecutors for their role in a scheme to offer bribes and falsify information to get children into exclusive colleges and universities.

Loughlin was caught by cameras on the same day that Huffman started her 14-day sentence in a federal prison.As Radar Online noted, Loughlin could be in line for much more time behind bars if she is convicted.

“We will probably ask for a higher sentence for [Loughlin] than we did for Felicity Huffman,” said Andrew Lelling, the U.S Attorney for of Massachusetts in charge of the case. “I can’t tell you what that would be… it’s tough to tell at this point.”

As Deadline reported, Huffman started her prison sentence earlier than had originally been anticipated. The actress reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Tuesday, close to a week before she was expected to start her sentence. It was not clear if Huffman would serve the entirety of her sentence.

Huffman admitted that she paid $15,000 for a college entrance exam proctor to correct answers on her daughter’s SAT exam, and also arranged for the teen to have more time to take the test. In addition to her prison sentence, Huffman has been ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and is subject to one year of supervised release after she leaves prison. Huffman must also serve 250 hours of community service.

Lori Loughlin is on track to go to trial for her alleged role in the college admissions scandal, and would likely face more time than her fellow actress was given.