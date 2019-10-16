Kate Beckinsale Looks Like The Queen Of Fall In Tight Jeans, Boots & Animal Print

Kate Beckinsale is seemingly ready to move on from summer and dive head first right into fall. The British actress looked stunning on Tuesday when the paparazzi caught up with her while she sported the perfect fall look.

In the snaps, Kate is rocking a pair of tight black jeans that hug all of her curves just right. The Daily Mail reports that Beckinsale paired the denim with a white tank top, which flashed her white bra and ample cleavage underneath. She tucked the top into her pants and cinched her tiny waist with a white belt.

Kate added a pop of color with a knee-length orange-and-black, animal-print sweater, which went perfectly with her gorgeous ensemble as she ran errands in Los Angeles this week.

Beckinsale accessorized the look with a pair of black stiletto ankle boots, multiple gold chains around her neck, dark sunglasses, and a black leather purse slung over her shoulder. She carried her phone in her hand and wore some dark polish on her nails as well.

Kate wore her long, brown hair pulled back into a classic ponytail, which she styled in loose waves. She also wore a natural makeup look for the outing, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

Earlier this year, Kate opened up to the LA Times about her most notorious role in the Underworld films, revealing that it still surprises her that fans still go crazy over her character and outfit from the movies to this day.

Since it’s fall and Halloween is right around the corner, it seems safe to say that fans will be wearing their black latex suits as they dress up like Kate’s character to celebrate the holiday.

Loading...

“I haven’t done those movies in five years, but yeah. The thing that’s odd to me is you can do 50 or 55 movies. Four of them are in a rubber suit, and because people dress up like that for Halloween, that slightly skews what people think your skill set is. Actually, the reason I did that movie in the first place is that it wasn’t my skill set. It was Jane Austen and Charles Dickens, those sorts of things. I had a bit of trouble initially when I came to Los Angeles with folks saying, ‘She can’t play a cop,'” Beckinsale admitted during the interview.

Meanwhile, fans looking to see more of Kate Beckinsale’s stunning fashion looks can follow the actress on her Instagram account, which she updates frequently and boasts over 3.4 million followers.