Billie Eilish’s Ring Stolen By Fan During Her Concert

Billie Eilish is busy jetting around the world, living her best life. However, her ring was stolen by a fan during her concert over the weekend, per Music News.

The “You Should See Me In A Crown” hitmaker was busy interacting with the crowd at the front of the stage when it all happened. While performing “Ocean Eyes” at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, she came back up to the stage to let everyone know that someone in the audience had taken her ring off her.

“Somebody stole my f***ing ring! I guess that’s my fault,” she stated.

“”Keep that s**t. Take care of that s**t. You okay though? Are you okay? Are you crushed? No? I am…” the “All The Good Girls Go To Hell” songstress continued.

The crowd began a chant to try get ring given back to her, however, Eilish didn’t want to ruin the mood of the concert and accepted that wasn’t going to receive it back.

“The ring is gone for good. It’s OK, don’t worry about it. Whoever has that s**t, though, take care of it.”

Billie is a worldwide success at the age of 17 and has admitted that she’s glad that she didn’t have a “normal” teenage life growing up.

“More and more I get more grateful for it happening that young because I feel like if it happened later, that people would be able to dig up dirt from when I was that age,” she revealed.

“If this hadn’t happened at that age, I would’ve been doing some reckless s**t,” the “Come Out and Play” chart-topper insisted.

Earlier this year, Eilish dropped her long-awaited debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March. The record was an instant success, topping the charts in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada, to name a few. She became the first person born this millennium to have a No. 1 album, which The Inquisitr reported.

On Spotify right now, she has more than 43.7 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Bad Guy.” Other songs in the top five include “Lovely,” her collaboration with Khalid, “When the Party’s Over,” “Bury a Friend,” and the version of “Bad Guy” with Justin Bieber.

She has a loyal fanbase on social media. On Twitter, she currently has more than 2.8 million followers while on Instagram she has a whopping 40.5 million followers.

Next year, Billie will embark on a world tour.

