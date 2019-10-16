American Model Alexa Collins Sizzles In Daringly Low-Cut Snakeskin Bodysuit While Eating A Sweet Treat

Alexa Collins is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Wednesday, October 16, the American model shared yet another sizzling snap to her feed that brought some serious heat to the social media platform. The photo saw the the 24-year-old in her cruise ship hotel room enjoying a chocolate-covered strawberry, warning her fans not to tempt her with the sweet treat.

The beauty has been sharing a number of snaps from her cruise to the Caribbean this week, which she is aboard to celebrate her 24th birthday. Many have seen the babe sporting her sexy swimwear, though today’s upload saw her swapping her bikini for a slightly more modest ensemble, yet it was nonetheless sexy.

Alexa showed off her incredible fashion sense — and flawless figure — in her eye-popping ensemble that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The blond bombshell rocked a bodysuit in a bold, blue snakeskin print that alone was enough to turn heads, though the model’s skin-baring display likely already captivated the attention of her audience.

The piece was hardly enough to contain the Alexa’s voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled over the top of its underwire-style, push-up cups. Far more than an eyeful of cleavage was left on display thanks to the garment’s wide, dangerously low-cut design that also left her decolletage completely bare, providing for a seriously NSFW display that her fans hardly seemed bothered by. The skintight number clung tight to the babe’s figure, highlighting her flat midsection and sculpted torso.

On her lower half, Alexa kept her look casual by sporting a pair of black jeans that hugged her curvy booty and toned legs in all of the right ways. Its waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist even more — though the area hardly needed any help gaining attention.

Across her chest, Alexa slung a small, chain mail purse to carry her belongings for the evening. She added a bit of bling to her look with a delicate pendant necklace, as well as a pair of large, gold hoop earrings. Her platinum blonde hair was styled in a slightly messy up do, while her bangs fell to frame her face and gorgeous makeup look that included a light pink blush, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, Alexa’s new Instagram upload proved to be popular. The photo earned more than 1,300 likes in just one hour since going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section, talking about the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Such an amazing, beautiful lady,” one person wrote.

“Will you marry me?” another asked.

Others couldn’t find the words to express their love for the snap and instead used emoji, with many opting for the red heart and flame emoticons.

This is hardly the first time that Alexa has flaunted her insane physique on social media. The model kicked off her tropical vacation earlier this week with another steamy Instagram upload that sent temperatures soaring on her page. In the snap, the babe showed off her stunning figure again in a flirty, floral bikini that left very little to the imagination, driving her followers absolutely wild.