‘General Hospital’ Spoilers & Rumors: Tamara Braun Reportedly Leaving Role Of Dr. Kim Nero

Some new rumors are making the rounds suggesting that Tamara Braun is leaving General Hospital and the role of Dr. Kim Nero. This isn’t the first time in recent months that viewers have speculated that Braun might be exiting GH, but this time, it seems there may be more than fan speculation fueling this buzz.

According to Daytime Confidential, Braun is leaving General Hospital. In fact, they share that according to what they are hearing, Tamara has already finished filming her scenes. Spoilers indicate that the role of Kim won’t be recast, which probably will not come as a surprise to viewers.

Braun played the role of Carly Corinthos back in 2001 through 2005, and she appeared again in the role in 2014. This current stint as Kim began in 2017, and the character was written as Drew Cain’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his surprise son, Oscar.

As viewers know, Oscar died a few months ago and now the real Drew is presumed dead. Kim was in a relationship with Julian, but they split after she hopped into bed with Franco, who is currently living with Drew’s memories.

Not long ago, Kim and Julian were planning to leave Port Charles and make a life together in New York City. That prompted a lot of speculation that Tamara might be leaving General Hospital, but then she was pulled into this Franco/Drew storyline.

Kim is standing by “Drew’s” side as he fights Elizabeth on having the procedure that might restore Franco’s memories. According to the latest General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, preparations for the trial involving Franco’s fight will continue this week.

Next week, something will shock Kim during Thursday’s episode. On Friday’s show, General Hospital spoilers reveal that she’ll make a stunning confession of some sort. Soap Central teases that things will be getting quite complicated for Kim in the near future, and fans have speculated that she may end up pregnant after her romp with Franco/Drew.

Kim wants what's best for "Drew." Is there anyone who can help her convince Elizabeth of that?

Tune into a tense, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @TamaraBraun pic.twitter.com/Bc2UHDBOpG — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 1, 2019

If the show does make Kim pregnant, it sounds as if that development may ultimately pave the way to her departure from Port Charles. If indeed Braun has already wrapped filming on the General Hospital set, it probably will not take long for additional confirmation on this exit to emerge.

Billy Miller’s next gig will debut on Apple+ soon now that he’s gone from General Hospital and the role of Drew. The door technically has been left open for Drew to possibly return someday, despite the fact that this week there’s been talk of having him declared dead.

It seems fairly likely that if Tamara Braun is leaving as Kim too, the writers will take a similar approach in leaving her exit somewhat open-ended. Additional General Hospital spoilers about this possible departure should emerge soon, and fans will be curious to see what comes next.