Savannah Chrisley Shocks Fans With Incredibly Short New ‘Boy’ Haircut While Calling Out The ‘Haters’

Savannah Chrisley’s short new hairdo may just break the internet.

As those who follow the blond beauty on social media know, the reality star is pretty much an open book when it comes to sharing photos and videos from her everyday life. Of course, she got her start on her family’s reality show Chrisley Knows Best, which eventually turned into a spinoff titled Growing Up Chrisley starring herself and her brother Chase Chrisley. In the most recent series of photos, the 22-year-old shocked fans by chopping her signature blond locks.

In the first photo in the series of two, Savannah poses outside against a white stone wall. She is all smiles while looking straight into the camera while rocking a face full of makeup that includes highlighter, blush, and lipgloss. She covers the majority of her face with a pair of large black aviators while rocking an incredibly short and stylish new haircut.

To go along with her new cut, Chrisley rocks a black Gucci T-shirt, tight black jeans, and a black-and-white button-up shirt. The reality star accessorizes the look with a silver watch, gold bracelets, and diamond earrings. Shortly after her initial post, Chrisley shared another photo on her Instagram page to call out all the haters who were criticizing her new look.

The first post has already earned the blond-haired beauty a ton of attention from fans with over 215,000 likes in addition to 8,000-plus comments. Most fans took to the post to let Savannah know that they love her new cut while a few others expressed their distaste for it.

“Your hair is so cute!” one fan commented on the post.

“You look beautiful. Absolutely stunning,” another chimed in.

“Haters gonna hate. You rock this look,” one more commented.

“Omg looks terrible. You look much better with longer hair,” another Instagrammer wrote.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Savannah showed off her killer figure while promoting the South Beach Diet shake. In the gorgeous image, the beauty sat on a black-and-white cushion on a balcony that overlooked the ocean. The 22-year-old flaunted her amazing body once again while clad in a floral crop top that showed off her taut tummy and toned arms. On the bottom, Chrisley rocked a pair of high-waisted jeans and held a blender bottle in one hand. That pose amassed over 34,000 likes and 260-plus comments.

Fans can keep up with Chrisley and all the happenings in her life by giving her a follow on Instagram.