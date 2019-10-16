Kathy Griffin Says She’s Contacted The FBI Over Violent Pro-Trump Video That Depicts Her Being Killed

'The same groups that came after me two and a half years ago will be reinvigorated,' she said.

Comedian Kathy Griffin says she contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after being depicted in a violent, pro-Donald Trump video that depicts her being killed, Yahoo Entertainment reports.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Sunday night, a video was shown at a pro-Donald Trump conference at Trump National Doral in Miami. The video spoofs a scene in the movie Kingsman: The Secret Service, in which a shooter opens fire in a church. In the video, Donald Trump’s face is superimposed over the face of the shooter, and faces and logos of Trump’s opponents, including CNN and Kathy Griffin, are assaulted, shot, and stabbed at the “Church of Fake News.”

Appearing on The Wendy Williams Show, Griffin said that she had no choice but to contact the FBI about the video, fearing that it will inspire actual violence against her.

“The same groups that came after me two and a half years ago will be reinvigorated. Frankly, we don’t know how people take that video. It’s really, really violent. People’s heads get blown off,” she said.

Griffin, an outspoken Trump critic, was referencing an incident that took place in 2017, when she posted a video to her social media accounts showing her holding a prop that represented the severed, bloody head of Donald Trump.

In the captions, she wrote, “I caption this ‘there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever,” which was a reference Trump had made about journalist Megyn Kelly.

Always great to sit down and catch up with my friend @WendyWilliams to talk about @AHellOfAStory today. Hope you can watch! pic.twitter.com/NK8Nn5DSCP — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 15, 2019

The incident temporarily derailed her career and almost destroyed it. She lost a sponsorship deal, as well as a couple of upcoming jobs. It took a while for her career to recover. However, when she went back on a comedy tour, she jokingly referenced the incident, naming her tour the “Laugh Your Head Off” world tour.

Loading...

In addition to the damage the severed head incident did to her career, Griffin claims it inspired violent Trump supporters to want her dead.

She says that things have improved somewhat in the intervening years, but that she’s worried that the video will once again inspire violence against her.

“Things have gotten better now. I will say this video is not going to help, so I have already been in contact with the FBI, again. People are a little bit of everything. I have been confronted on the streets many times,” she said.

Donald Trump has strongly condemned the video.