Gabrielle Union Rocks Natural Hair And Leather Jumpsuit In Smoking Hot Instagram Update

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union recently had her 14.2 million Instagram followers drooling with a smoking hot quadruple Instagram update in which she embraced her natural beauty.

Union has rocked countless different hairstyles over the years, from sleek shorter styles to long braids and more. Lately, she has been rocking her natural textured hair and looking absolutely gorgeous.

In the first snap from her Instagram update, Union stared straight into the camera in a picture that was closely cropped to highlight her gorgeous face. Her skin was glowing, she rocked a nude lip, and kept the rest of her makeup simple with some subtle liner and lashes. The main focus, besides her gorgeous bone structure, was her curls. Union rocked a style that embraced her natural texture, and was a shorter length than many fans are used to her wearing.

In the second snap, Union showed off more of her outfit. For the Instagram update, she rocked an edgy leather jumpsuit. The silhouette was somewhat loose, but the belted waist highlighted her enviable physique. She posed with one hand tangled in her locks for the third shot in the series, as she glanced to the side with a seductive look. In the final snap, she flashed her followers a huge grin that lit up the screen.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the post, and it quickly received over 284,000 likes within just one day. Her fans took to the comments section to compliment Union on everything from her ensemble to her hair to her beauty.

“Stop it!!!!!! Obsessed!!!!! Sooooo Good!!!!!!” one follower excitedly said.

“Oh hey there gorgeous curls!!!” another follower added.

One follower called Union the “epitome of BEAUTY.”

“Love this natural look!” another fan said.

“She is beautiful no matter how she fixes her hair,” another fan commented.

Union also shared a video of herself rocking the same look that received over 919,000 views. It it, Union did a quick Boomerang in which she scrunched her hair with one hand and served up some major attitude for the camera. Her jumpsuit zipper was down slightly, revealing that Union didn’t appear to be rocking a bra under the edgy look.

The actress has also been sharing plenty of looks lately from the collection she did with retailer New York & Company. In one of her latest Instagram updates, she shared a stunning blue sweater, cardigan and palazzo pants. The beauty also frequently shares sweet photos she takes with her husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade, as they travel the world and attend events together.