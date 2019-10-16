‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Explains What Really Happened With Her And Her Husband’s Clothing Line

Why was their company dissolved?

Maci Bookout is explaining why her clothing line, TTM Lifestyle, was dissolved in August of this year.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Radar Online confirmed on October 10 that the Teen Mom OG star’s company, which she shares with husband Taylor McKinney, was dissolved and listed as “inactive” after Bookout and McKinney failed to file their annual report, which was due on April 1.

In a statement to In Touch Weekly magazine, Bookout and McKinney, who are able to continue selling their products online, despite their “inactive” status, revealed that they accidentally missed the paperwork deadline because they were out of the country.

“We were out of the country in August and just didn’t get the paperwork done. Our attorney notified us and is taking care of it for [us]. Thanks for reaching out!” they explained in their statement.

Bookout and McKinney created their clothing line in 2013, and two years later, McKinney took it over.

Just days ago, as reports swirled in regard to the potential closing of the business, Bookout and McKinney’s brand promoted a number of new items, which were stocked ahead of the cooler weather that will be happening in the coming months, on Instagram and encouraged their fans and followers to take a look.

The Teen Mom OG stars tied the knot in October 2016 and share two children together, daughter Jayde Carter, 4, and son Maverick Reed, 3. Meanwhile, Bookout also shares a 10-year-old son, Bentley, with her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, who is often seen alongside them on the show.

Although Bookout and McKinney failed to turn in their paperwork to ensure their LLC would retain its active status, they should be able to have their company reinstated once they file their annual report and complete their reinstatement paperwork. In the annual report they will need to turn in, Bookout and McKinney will have to disclose information regarding their company’s management structure, the number of members employed, the number of addresses they have on file, and more.

According to Radar Online’s report, TTM Lifestyle, LLC was also listed as inactive in August 2016 after Bookout and McKinney failed to file their annual report. However, after the couple filed an Application for Reinstatement on December 14, 2016, their business was listed as active once again.

Bookout, Taylor, and their co-stars are expected to return to MTV sometime next year in a new season of Teen Mom OG but a premiere date has not yet been set.