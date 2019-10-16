Lil’ Kim Shares Adorable Videos Of 5-Year-Old Daughter Promoting Her New Album

Lil’ Kim dropped her long-awaited fifth studio album, 9, last week and has been busy promoting it.

On Instagram, the “No Matter What They Say” rapper shared two video clips of her daughter, Royal Reign, 5, promoting the record.

In the videos, Kim’s child looked adorable with her hair braided and accessorized with a huge pink bow. In the first clip, she told her followers to buy and stream her mom’s new album. She told her fans to make it No. 1 while she had a filter with hearts around her face.

In the second upload, she made a proud statement and made sure everyone knew who she was.

“I wanted to let you know that I’m Lil’ Kim’s daughter,” Reign said with confidence.

She stated that she was in the car on the way home and reminded everyone again to stream Kim’s album.

In the space of 15 hours, the clips have been watched over 100,000 times each and have racked up thousands of comments, proving to be popular with her audience.

“The most amazing girl in the world,” one user wrote.

“Royal is the lil queen,” another shared.

“Oh my gosh she’s beautiful,” another shared adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Awww this is soo cute,” a fourth follower remarked.

“Even the way she blows her kisses is just like mom. Kim you really birthed yourself,” a fifth fan commented.

According to Heavy, on June 9, 2014, Kim gave birth to her daughter, who weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces. They reported that since she became a mother, her whole outlook on her career changed.

“How can I say this without cursing? Motherhood has made me not give a f*ck,” the “Go Awff” songstress said.

“Everything that I do is for her.”

Earlier this month, she was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, which The Inquisitr reported. Kim, who is known for being a fashion icon, wore a shimmery pink garment that showed off her busty shape. She matched the look with a textured wig and added some height with chunky white heels.

She attended the ceremony with her daughter, who was styled in Burberry, and her best friend, Tiffany Panhilason, per BCK Online.

Kim’s new album, 9, consists of nine new tracks and five collaborations with Rick Ross, Musiq Souldchild, Rich the Kid, O.T. Genasis, and City Girls.

The record proved to be an instant success, topping the iTunes chart in numerous countries.

To stay up to date with Lil’ Kim, follow her Instagram account, which boasts more than 2.7 million followers.