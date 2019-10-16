Jane Seymour, 68, Says She Looks Too Young To Be Offered Mature Roles: ‘Inside, I’m 20’

The British beauty has to convince producers she can do 'old and gnarly.'

Jane Seymour may be 68-years-old, but that doesn’t mean she’s a shoo-in for older lady roles. The British former Bond girl recently revealed that her youthful looks make it hard for her to score roles meant for mature women.

Seymour told the UK’s Hello! magazine this week that she has had to go to great lengths to convince Hollywood producers she can do “old and gnarly” on-camera.

“They said they checked my Instagram and I look too young… I’ll take all my make-up off and they’ll see I can do ‘old’ quite well!”

Of course, one look at her IMDB page and it’s clear Seymour has no real problems landing acting roles in an industry that often shuts out women of a certain age. Seymour’s acting resume lists a steady stream of roles dating back to the early 1970s and through the present day. Seymour’s recent projects include roles in The Kominsky Method, Let’s Get Physical, and Jane the Virgin.

Still, Seymour revealed that when she came face to face with old pal Michael Douglas on the set of Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, he didn’t recognize her in her old lady gear.

“I wear a short grey wig and I look so different that Michael didn’t recognize me. He said: ‘Hello, my name’s Michael,’ and I replied: ‘I know — it’s Jane, and you’ve known me for 40 years!'”

Seymour admitted that, despite her senior citizen status, she still feels like she’s in her 20s.

“My intention is to age as gracefully as I can. Inside, I’m 20 years old. I was way too serious when I was that age. I’ve found my 20-year-old alter ego. It just happens to be in this body.”

Seymour is known for her youthful good looks. The star told Hello! that she does Pilates and light weightlifting and rarely eats sugar or fried foods. A once-a-week “naughty night” consists of “a handful of pistachios, two pieces of very dark chocolate and a glass of wine.”

Last year, Seymour posed for Playboy magazine for the third time in her career. The British beauty previously posed for the men’s mag in 1973, the year she was a Bond girl in the movie Live and Let Die, and 1987. In 2018, at age 67, Seymour posed for a Playboy pictorial once again, this time wearing lingerie and a furry wrap.

“I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was young,” Seymour told Playboy last year. “There’s an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have. Like my father used to say, ‘I’m comfortable in my own skin.'”

On Instagram, Seymour has long stunned her followers with her photos, which show her looking decades younger than her actual age. In July, Seymour posted a swimsuit photo while lounging on a boat deck during a vacation to the French Riviera coastal town, Saint-Tropez. The former Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star wore a one-piece red swimsuit as she showed off her toned legs, which are clearly a direct result of those Pilates classes.

You can see Jane Seymour in The Kominsky Method when the second season drops October 25 on Netflix.