‘Dancing With The Stars’ Female Celebs Show Off Their Fine Forms In Smoking Hot Instagram Pic

Dancing with the Stars is celebrating the fine forms of their current batch of female celebrity competitors in a recent Instagram photo, where the women show off lots of legs and joyful expressions as they move forward in the competition.

Featured in the sassy photo from left to right are former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, singer Lauren Alaina, singer Ally Brooke, former The Office star Kate Flannery, and model and photographer Sailor Brinkley Cook.

The women posed together for a photo in the Magic Kingdom in Disneyland during the show’s Disney Night episode where the remaining celebs in the competition and their pros danced to tunes from classic Disney movies.

Hannah is sparkling in a red sequined bodysuit, cut high on the legs with strategically placed nude appliques around her midsection. Her hair is pulled away from her face and her look is resplendent with red lipstick.

Lauren looks sassy in a purple fringed outfit. Studded with rhinestones and more modest, the deep V-neck cut of the neckline showed off her decollete. She also had a fun hairstyle, complete with a top pony to pull her hair out of her face. She also sported shimmery stockings to complete her look.

Ally went for a more dramatic style for the fun show opener, wearing a nude bodysuit resplendent in sparkles and sassy ankle boots, with lots of cascading hair and dramatic eye makeup.

As for Kate, her fun and sexy look of a brown short sparkly dress with side accents were topped off with large hoop earrings and a dramatic side part in her hair.

Finally, Sailor is sassy in a blue shimmery dress with all the sparkle and fringe of the most dramatic of the Dancing with the Stars competitor’s costumes. Her long sheer sleeves were studded with sparkles. Sailor’s hair was dramatically pulled away from her face and cascading down her back.

Two of the women commented on the photo, supporting one another as the competition moves forward. Both Sailor and Ally noted they “love these girls” in the comments section of the sexy photo.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Week 6 of the competition will be full of kicks for the competing women and men left as they strive for mirrorball glory in Season 28 of the ABC dance series. Nine couples are still competing for the right to own the coveted mirrorball trophy.

Along with the aforementioned women, several men remain in the competition, including former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, television personality Kel Mitchell, former Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Karamo Brown.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.