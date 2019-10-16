‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Leah Messer And Jeremy Calvert Consider Getting Back Together

Leah and Jeremy have hooked up numerous times since their 2015 divorce.

Are Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert getting back together more than four years after their divorce?

During Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Leah spoke to her sister, Victoria Messer, about her potential rekindled relationship with Jeremy. Victoria asked Leah for an update on her and Jeremy’s status.

“Well, last night we went out. And we ended up staying the night,” Leah admitted, adding that she doesn’t yet have a new status to mention.

Victoria then suggested that Leah and Jeremy are simply hooking up, but Leah suggested that their time together shouldn’t be defined as a hookup because they were going with the flow and looking forward to spending more time with one another in the future. In fact, Leah informed her sister that her ex-husband may be joining her and her kids during their then-upcoming trip to Hawaii.

According to Leah, Jeremy wanted to join her in Hawaii because he had never been before. When she mentioned that to her sister, however, Victoria called it “bulls**t.”

Later on in the episode, Jeremy was seen chatting with his friend Cam about his potential “family vacation” with Leah and the kids and said that because it had been “a long time” since the two of them went away with one another, “Hawaii would be great.” He also said that when it came to their relationship, they are both “single.”

“Everyone deserves a second chance,” Cam pointed out.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the possibility of a reconciliation between Leah and Jeremy was also discussed during an episode of Teen Mom 2 last month. At the time, Leah said that she and Jeremy were in a good place with one another and Jeremy made it clear that he didn’t want to force anything between them.

Leah also said during the episode that she was open to whatever happens with her former husband, with whom she shares daughter Adalynn, 6.

Prior to Leah’s relationship with Jeremy, she was married for less than a year to Corey Simms, the father of her nine-year-old twins, Ali and Aleeah. As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Leah and Corey’s’ marriage came to an end in 2011 after Leah admitted to cheating on Corey with her former boyfriend, Robbie Kidd, just days before their 2010 wedding.

Corey has since married Miranda Patterson, with whom he shares a young daughter, Remington.

To see more of Leah, Jeremy, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.