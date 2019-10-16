Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Lets It All Hang Out In White Underwear & Revealing Crop Top

“Miss BumBum” Suzy Cortez covered her famous booty with some white underwear for her latest Instagram update. The pageant winner, who boasts over 2 million social media followers, decided to show off her other assets this week as she posed in a revealing little outfit.

In the sexy snapshot, Suzy is seen wearing a pair of white bikini cut Calvin Klein panties. The Brazilian bombshell got pulses racing as she posed seductively while sitting on a platform and wearing a matching white crop top, which also flaunted her world-famous figure.

Suzy left little to the imagination in the revealing ensemble, as she flashed her toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, curvy hips, and lean legs for the camera.

Cortez wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders for the photo, and also donned a full face of makeup.

Suzy’s glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, bold pink eye shadow, and long lashes. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink color on her lips.

Of course, Cortez’s fans couldn’t get enough of the racy image, which gained the model nearly 12,000 likes and over 130 comments in the first 12 hours after it was posted.

“Amazing body!” one of Suzy’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“I’m in love,” another adoring fan stated.

“Beautiful angel,” a third admirer remarked.

“Breathtaking beauty,” a fourth comment read.

Fans who follow Suzy on social media know that she’s a huge sports fan and soccer appears to be her favorite. She’s made no secret of her love for athletes such as Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez, or her all-time favorite, Lionel Messi, whose name she tattooed on her hip in honor of the star.

Loading...

However, Suzy tells Sputnik that she’s simply a fan and that she isn’t trying to steal these men away from their wives and families.

“There are always people who insult me, especially when I dedicate my publications to Messi, Pique or Suarez. They write: ‘He is married and doesn’t want anything with you, but I want to.’ In fact, it’s different, I’m just a fan, and they think that I want to be with them. If I were a man, no one would say anything, and since I’m Miss BumBum, they block me,” the model told the outlet.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of “Miss BumBum” Suzy Cortez by following the social media sensation on her Instagram account.