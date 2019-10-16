Jana Duggar’s Solo Instagram Photo Divides ‘Counting On’ Viewers

A new photo posted to Jana Duggar’s Instagram account, where the 28-year-old eldest Duggar daughter is seen standing alone, appears to have divided viewers of the family’s TLC series Counting On.

The solo shot appears to have been taken during a Duggar home renovation project. The gorgeous woman is seen with her long hair cascading over her shoulders, her hand resting jauntily on her hip. Jana is wearing a long-sleeved black shirt with a ruffled bottom and a denim skirt, which just covers her knees. Hoop earrings and a delicate necklace complete her look.

While the photo was uploaded in time for the 10th season premiere of Counting On, fans seemed to be divided over the pic and expressed their feelings in the comments section of Instagram.

One fan commented that Jana needed to find love, and in response, another fan commented that the single Duggar sister “needs to do whatever makes her happy, whether it’s finding love or not.”

“Absolutely correct!!! She shouldn’t have to marry. Should be able to do whatever she wants to, date whoever she feels like and NOT have fast courtship like her brothers and sisters,” claimed another fan.

Another viewer commented on Jana’s home renovation expertise, stating they were hoping to see her working on more remodeling projects and calling her “talented.” Another fan wished the oldest Duggar daughter would do blog posts or video blogs on all your DIY projects with step-by-step instructions.

The Inquisitr recently revealed that Jana is reportedly testing the patience of her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar by the way she is casually looking for love.

A report by In Touch Weekly quoted an insider close to the supersized family who revealed that both Michelle and Jim Bob are confused as to why their eldest daughter is not yet either involved in a relationship with someone or readying herself for marriage. According to the insider, Jim Bob and Michelle are trying their best to be “patient” with their daughter.

“Meet a nice boy, date, get engaged, marry and start a family right away — that’s just how the Duggars do things,” the insider said to In Touch. “But Jana isn’t going to marry someone just to follow the family norm and that’s refreshing.”

John-David Duggar, Jana’s twin, married wife Abbie in November 2018 and is expecting his first child. Other Duggar siblings who are married with families are Jill, Jinger, Jessa, Josh, Joseph, Joy-Anna, and Josiah.

This season on Counting On, which premiered its 10th season on October 15, will reveal that six Duggar daughters and daughters-in-law will be pregnant at the same time and one will suffer a heartbreaking loss. The family will also deal with the sudden death of grandma Mary Duggar and the aftermath of the loss, as well as Jinger Duggar’s big move further away from her Arkansas clan to Los Angeles with husband Jeremy Vuolo and daughter Felicity.

Counting On airs Tuesdays on TLC.