Chanel West Coast Rocks Bright Pink Hair In Glittering Silver Dress

When it comes to her appearance, pint-sized rapper Chanel West Coast is a total chameleon. The petite bombshell constantly changes her hair color and style and uses her luscious locks almost as their own accessory. The beauty has rocked long, sleek, platinum blonde hair, shorter curly brown hair, and even dark blue strands for a while. Recently, Chanel debuted another bold beauty look on Instagram that had her 3.2 million followers stunned.

Just two days ago, the beauty shared a double Instagram update of her curvaceous figure in a sequinned silver dress by online retailer Fashion Nova. She was rocking sleek, dark pink strands in the snaps that looked incredible with her silver dress.

The beauty was apparently feeling her vibe in the dress and new hair color so much that she opted to share another Instagram post with the look. While she flaunted her curvaceous figure and the high slit in the side of the dress that exposed her thigh in the first Instagram update, in the second, she highlighted her hair and upper body. The snap was cropped at the waist, leaving a hint of Chanel’s cleavage exposed in the dress, as well as her toned shoulders.

The tattoo on her forearm was visible as she tucked a strand of shocking pink hair behind her ear, and she added several silver accessories on top of the glittering silver dress, including a bracelet and earrings. The dress itself had silver chain straps that draped over her body and wrapped around her neck for an edgy vibe. Her pink hair was sleek and long, cascading down her body in a shock of color.

Chanel’s followers couldn’t get enough of the look, and the second post highlighting the look received over 20,900 likes in just 10 hours. Her followers shared their thoughts on the ensemble and her new hair color in the comments section.

“That hair poppin,” one follower said.

Another fan couldn’t agree more, and commented “this hair is amazing.”

“This is so cute,” another fan said.

One follower added “me tripping over my feet looking at a queen.”

In addition to her career as a rapper, Chanel is known for her notorious laugh. She shows off her distinctive chortle day after day on MTV’s Ridiculousness, where she watches funny clips and videos alongside her co-stars and host Rob Dyrdek.

Fans will have to follow Chanel on Instagram to ensure they don’t miss out on any hair updates. She followed up her stunning shots in the silver dress with a short video, in which she rapped while her new pink hair was topped with a baseball cap. There’s no telling how long she’ll decide to rock the bold look, so fans should relish every snap.