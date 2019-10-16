Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious Mom Moment With Photo Of Son Isaiah’s Mix-Up

The 'Cry Pretty' singer shared a funny parenting moment with her fans.

Carrie Underwood had a modern-day mom moment, and it’s one that a lot of today’s young moms can relate to. The “Cry Pretty” singer posted a hilarious photo to her Instagram story to reveal that her 4-year-old son didn’t know what a regular telephone was.

It’s no surprise that in today’s tech-savvy world, young kids aren’t in tune with, say, a dial-up landline phone. But Underwood posted a photo of a fairly modern-looking Panasonic cordless phone with the caption, “Isaiah thinks this is a remote.”

The mom of two captioned her snap with a hand to the forehead emoji.

Underwood has been using smartphone technology with her son since he was a tiny tyke, but it’s clear he never used a regular phone before and is more familiar with a TV remote.

In 2016, Underwood told People that during her “Storyteller” tour, she brought baby Isaiah on the road without her husband, Mike Fisher (who was still a pro NFL hockey player at the time), but that she took full advantage of current technology to keep in touch.

“We FaceTime almost every day so [Mike] can have a little interaction with Isaiah,” Underwood said at the time. “They need their time together because Isaiah loves his daddy!”

While Isaiah isn’t totally up to speed on old technology just yet, he has been on hand to help his famous mom with some technical things while she’s on the road for her “Cry Pretty 360” tour. Underwood recently posted a sweet pic of little Isaiah lending her a hand during a soundcheck for her show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as you can see from her sweet Instagram photo below.

Underwood, who is also mom to baby boy Jacob, recently revealed that her son Isaiah is loving life on the road.

According to E! News, Underwood told late-night host Stephen Colbert her 4-year-old is working it backstage during his mom’s concert tour.

“Somebody recently called him ‘The Mayor of Catering’ because he’s just like, ‘Hi, everybody!’ and loves seeing everyone. He’s got his little scooter he rides around the venues in. He’s such a people guy. So he’s living the dream.”

Underwood doesn’t usually show her sons’ full faces on camera, but she loves to share cute photos and videos of them. Last week, the singer posted an adorable video of Isaiah dancing backstage at Trolls: The Experience in New York City.

Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty 360” tour will wrap up on October 31 in Detroit.