Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Spills Out Of Tiny Pink Bikini In Beachside Snap

Tarsha Whitmore is enjoying the warm temperatures in Australia. Her latest Instagram update showed her enjoying time outside in a itty-bitty pink bikini that put all of her curves on display.

In the post, Tarsha was standing on the beach with palm trees and the ocean behind her. With blue skies above, it was a pretty landscape, but Tarsha was stealing the show in her bikini. The two-piece number featured a halter-style top that barely covered her breasts, showing off plenty of cleavage and underboob. The bottoms were a classic bikini style with strips of fabric that rode high on Tarsha’s hips, calling attention to her slender waist. On full display was Tarsha’a toned abs and thighs. Her bronze skin glowed in the outdoor light as she posed with her hands on her booty.

The Australian beauty wore a full face of makeup that featured dark brows, contoured cheeks and red color on her lips. She went with minimum accessories and only wore a belly piercing. The photo captured Tarsha’s ponytail in a gust of wind as she looked off to the side with a smile on her face.

The geotag for the snap said the location was somewhere on the Gold Coast. In the photo’s caption, Tarsha jokingly said that she was fighting the wind. She may have been windblown, but her followers thought she looked amazing nevertheless.

“Gorgeous shot,” one follower wrote.

“Ahhh you kill me,” quipped another admirer.

“Insanely beautiful,” said one fan.

Fans of the beauty know that she spends a good deal of time in bikinis. However, she will occasionally don a one-piece. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, she showed off her backside in a pretty teal swimsuit. When she isn’t flaunting her figure in a swimsuit, fans might catch her in some skimpy lingerie. However, the beauty likes to keep her Instagram interesting by sharing photos of herself modeling everything from sexy dresses to casual wear.

Tarsha models for a variety of fashion brands, including Oh Polly, Pretty Little Thing and Tiger Mist. Regardless of what she is wearing she seems to have no qualms showing plenty of skin. In face one of her most popular posts this month shows her wearing a string bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

Clearly, her followers love it when she shares revealing snaps that show off her amazing figure.

