Blake Shelton Blames ‘The Voice’ Contestant For Joking Breakup With Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton shocked The Voice viewers when he claimed that he and Gwen Stefani had broken up as the result of one contestant’s choice at the close of the latest episode of the NBC singing competition series.

While the couple’s breakup — and the subsequent exchange that followed — was all in good fun, the competition between the entertainers and lovers was not. They battled for victory in their quest to nab one superstar singer for their team.

USA Today reported that Blake’s breakup statement came after two singers from John Legend‘s team duked it out during night two of the NBC series’ Battle Rounds. Katie Kadan and Destiny Rayne performed a fiery duet of Elton John’s iconic “Tiny Dancer,” leading to a standing ovation from all four judges — including Blake, Gwen, John, and Kelly Clarkson.

While John was thrilled with the duet, one showcasing both women’s powerhouse vocals, in the end he could only choose one person for his team. The EGOT winner chose Katie to move forward in the competition.

It was at this moment that Blake stepped up and used his steal, effectively nabbing Destiny for his team. But the drama was not over just yet. As Blake was welcoming the young woman to his team, Gwen used her steal to grab Destiny for herself.

The two coaches then stood tall against one another, waiting for Destiny to decide whom she would pick, but not before throwing some serious personal jabs at one another.

“I don’t want to fight with my girlfriend, but I’m willing to for you,” Blake said.

He then claimed that he had won more seasons of The Voice than Gwen had even been a coach on the show.

Gwen wouldn’t take that remark without a fight, because she then claimed that her career had been longer than that of her superstar boyfriend. It was that statement which ultimately swayed Destiny to Team Gwen.

Blake then directed his annoyance toward the singing hopeful, claiming, “You broke up America’s couple. The tabloids are coming.”

Gwen then added that Blake might be “sleeping on the couch tonight” after his stunt.

Loading...

The Inquisitr reported that on October 14, it was Gwen and Kelly who battled it out over another singer, getting into a heated discussion wherein both used their long careers and relationships with Blake as leverage to get a contestant to join their team.

Gwen claimed that contestant Gracee Shriver, who was from Oklahoma, should pick her because she had visited all the places in her hometown with Blake. Kelly, in turn, said she had the upper hand because she had industry experience, and that her husband managed Blake’s career. In the end, Gracee picked Kelly, leaving Gwen with an ax to grind. She played her cards right, and used her only steal to score a great singer the following night — Destiny.

The Voice continues Monday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.