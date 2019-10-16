‘This Is Us’ To Address Teen Kevin’s Sophie Shocker In ‘Storybook Love’ Episode

The NBC drama will give more backstory on Kevin and Sophie's love story.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the This Is Us Season 4 episodes “Flip a Coin” and “Storybook Love.”

This Is Us fans got another Big Three bombshell this week. At the very end of the Kevin-centric episode, “Flip a Coin,” it was revealed that the No. 1 Pearson son married his high school girlfriend Sophie—right out of high school.

That’s right. Widowed mom Rebecca (Mandy Moore) looked ready to drop the phone when teen Kevin (Logan Shroyer), now living in New York, called to tell her he booked a Sunny D commercial, and, by the way, married Sophie (Amanda Leighton).

This Is Us fans knew Kevin married Sophie at a young age, but not this young.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us executive producer Isaac Aptaker revealed it was always the plan to have Kevin become a teen husband.

“We’ve known in our plan … that this was the age that Kevin got married — really, really young. So we’ve been so excited just waiting for the point when the show finally caught up to what we have in store so we could drop this bomb on the family.”

Aptaker explained that after the tragic loss of their father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and their home, the post-high school Pearson kids went spinning in different directions.

“For Kevin, I think he had to just grab onto some type of stability, and for him that was Sophie. So it’s something that we’re actually going to be digging into a lot more in our very next episode, which picks up directly off of Rebecca and Kate getting that news,” Aptaker teased.

NBC released photos for the upcoming This Is Us episode “Storybook Love,” which will pick up right where “Flip a Coin” ended. In the photos, a long-haired teen Kevin and his new bride Sophie return home to visit Rebecca. The Pearson matriarch’s future second husband, aka Jack’s best friend Miguel (Jon Huertas), is also lurking around.

Of course, fans of the show know Kevin and Sophie’s teen marriage doesn’t work out, nor does their rekindled romance nearly 20 years later. Still, there’s always hope for Sevin shippers.

When asked if Alexandra Breckenridge, the actress who plays present-day Sophie on the show, will ever return to This Is Us, executive producer Elizabeth Berger said, “Potentially.”

But Aptaker added, “We love Alex. She’s very busy, though.”

While some fans want to see Kevin ultimately end up with his childhood sweetheart Sophie, others think that ship has sailed. In the present-day storyline, Kevin (Justin Hartley) appears to be flirting with a potential romance with a newcomer character, war Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) whom he met at an AA meeting.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.