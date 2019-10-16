Demi Rose Rocks A Blue Jean String Bikini Top For Vegas Photo Shoot, Asks Instagram To Pick A Picture

Demi Rose wore her revealing look inside the Palms Casino resort.

British bikini model Demi Rose Mawby’s latest swimsuit photo shoot was in Sin City, and she recently asked her Instagram followers to weigh in on the results.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a revealing, Western-inspired outfit made an appearance in a few of Demi’s recent Instagram stories. In a series of videos, the 20-year-old model delighted her followers by flaunting her famous curves in a denim string bikini top and a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes. Those clips of her blue jean ensemble are long gone, but she recently revealed why she was wearing the look.

On Tuesday, the tiny string bikini top and booty shorts made another appearance in one of Demi Rose’s Instagram posts. She shared a slideshow of two different modeling shots that were snapped inside of a dark arcade, where she posed in front of a claw machine. In the first photo, she’s positioned at an angle that gives her fans a clear view of her backside and the side of her chest. She’s also wearing a denim jacket, but she has slid it down off her shoulders to expose her slightly frayed bikini top.

In the second photo, the curvaceous social media stunner has her body facing the camera so that her fans can get a full view of her ample cleavage. Instead of looking at the lens, she has her face angled toward the claw machine. The name of the game that she’s posing in front of is “Hot Stuff.”

Demi Rose’s post has earned over 337,000 likes so far. However, in her caption, she included a call to action for her 10.4 million Instagram followers, and it required them to do a little more than hitting the like button. The brunette bombshell asked her fans to pick which picture they liked best, and many of them were in agreement.

“How About BOTH,” wrote one admirer.

“Both because you look pretty in both of them,” another remarked.

The most popular response from those who actually decided between the pair of pictures was photo 2.

Demi didn’t reveal whether the photos that she was asking her fans to choose between were actually going to be used for anything. However, according to The Daily Mail, she’s been busy doing professional photo shoots during her Las Vegas trip. Demi geotagged the location of the arcade photos as the Palms Casino Resort. She also posed for an outdoors shoot in a different Western-inspired outfit that consisted of little more than long pieces of thick leather fringe woven together, heart-shaped nipple pasties, and a pair of tiny black thong bikini bottoms. Demi showed off the same revealing outfit in one of her recent Instagram stories.

Demi Rose was already well on her way to becoming a social media sensation when she was romantically linked to Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga, a few years ago. That brush with fame helped her further her career as a model and social media influencer, and she’s now recovering from a split from another musician: DJ Chris Martinez. A rep for Demi said that she’s currently “single and very happy working on her career in the USA.”