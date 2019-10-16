Sommer Ray Flaunts Sculpted Physique In Cropped Yellow Hoodie

Sommer Ray is proving yet again that she looks good no matter what she wears.

On Tuesday, October 15, the fitness model shared an eye-catching new addition to her Instagram feed that was an instant hit with her millions of fans. The upload contained a whopping four photos of the social media sensation, who struck a series of poses for the camera that caught her from the waist up. In the background of the series of photos were the glowing blue lights of arcade games, indicating that the 23-year-old was enjoying a fun night out, and was certainly dressed to impress for the evening.

Sommer drove her 22.8 million followers absolutely wild with her latest quadruple Instagram update that saw her, as usual, putting her impressive physique well on display. The stunner sent pulses racing in a cropped yellow hoodie from her own clothing line that ward hardly enough to hide her flawless figure.

The bombshell’s cozy top sported the phrase “be you” in a bold, black font across her chest, while its elastic band fell just below her voluptuous assets and wrapped tight around her torso so accentuate her slender frame. Though Sommer’s pose changed throughout the series of snaps, one thing that remained consisted was the display of her sculpted abs, which certainly did not go unnoticed by her hordes of fans.

Most of the lower half of the babe’s ensemble remained out of sight in the photos, though one snap offered a teasing glance at the rest of her look. Sommer appeared to be sporting a pair of black-and-white checkered bottoms that were adorned with sunflowers that perfectly complimented her itty-bitty top. A logo on the thick, black waistband of the number indicated that the piece was from the brand PSD, and sat high on her hips to draw even more attention to her trim waist and flat midsection.

Sommer kept her look simple, adding nothing more than a black shoulder bag to accessorize the ensemble. She wore her blonde tresses up in a high ponytail, which she secured high on her head with a yellow scrunchie that perfectly matched her outfit and added some serious 90’s vibes. She also sported a minimal makeup look that included full eyebrows, a shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

The new addition to the Instagram model’s feed was immediately met with praise from her fans. At the time of this writing, the snaps have earned well over 520,000 likes after just 11 hours of going live to her page.

Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to shower Sommer with compliments about her sandy, jaw-dropping display.

“Wow you’re literally perfect,” one person wrote, while another said that the stunner was a “queen.”

“Don’t change, you’re as flawless as can be,” commented a third.

Sommer often dazzles her Instagram fans no matter what she is wearing. Another recent look shared to her page saw the beauty showing off her incredible body again, though this time she sported a sexy crochet bikini that left little to the imagination, driving her followers into an absolute frenzy.